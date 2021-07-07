Finding Best Bingo Rooms online for EU Players

Bingo is most demanding game in UK and serves as the favorite pastime in most European countries. Playing bingo online is more exciting, as you can have fun at your comfort zone. Finding a user friendly and Best Bingo online is not easy. The legal norms of Bingo gaming vary from one country to other. In fact there are also different regulations at the same country for different online sites.

Hence it is important for the players to make sure that the site is legally authorized to allow online bingo. However, if the game is for entertainment and fun, with no real money transaction, you can play at ease. In order to add more fun to your gaming, we have assorted a list of Best Bingo Rooms online where you can play safe, lets have a look at it.

A review to best Bingo rooms online

Maria Bingo

Maria Bingo is among the best bingo site for EU players. It allows multi language support where you can select you language and play with comfort. The site also has a version for casino games that you can access with your bingo gaming account.

Software: The site uses most updated flash model where the player can directly start the games with no download on the browsers. It has a good collection of 75 ball bingo, 90 ball bingo and most of its recent variations.

Perks and Bonus: You can avail 100% bonus on sign up. However if you are a new player, you can get a perk of £3 on sign up.

Party Bingo

Party Bingo hits the list of best bingo online, and is completely available for the EU players. Another best feature is it accepts multiple currencies and allows playing with multi language platform.

Software: The site owns the attractive graphics, with easy to navigate players interface and variety of bingo variation

Perks and Bonuses: If you are a new player, get 200% on your first deposit. They offers bingo tickets with just 5P upwards which can exceed upto £2500. In addition you can also avail free bingo card with one purchased card during BOGOF session. Interestingly, there are team Bingo event where you can earn upto £500.

888 Ladies Bingo

Complementing it name, 888Ladies Bingo promotes the community gaming by maintaining the excitement and fun among the ladies. It accepts multiple payments mode and provide safe environment to play.

Software: The site is especially equipped with user friendly interface and attractive graphics, offering a variety of Bingo online games.

Perks and Bonuses: If you are a lady, you have an ocean full of promotions here. The site is offering “Girls Night Out” promotion, where you can get vouchers of £500. In addition new player are getting £25 as bonus on first deposit. For the exclusive high roller players, they dedicated a “Gold ladies” segment, along with so many jackpots and promotions.

Wink Bingo

Wink Bingo is among the trusted best bingo rooms online. They allow the player from Europe, UK as well as Canada with multiple payment options

Software: The site uses attractive graphics with multiple bingo rooms offering numerous slot machines.

Perks and Bonuses: They offer massive 200% sign up bonus and also provide £15 to £1000 Free on a deposit of £10 and spin offer.

Some more top bingo online room

Bingo Blitz – Are you willing to get an exhilarating experience by playing your favourite mobile bingo game? Just try your luck in a variety of adventurous bingo games available on Bingo Blitz.

The website features a community of vibrant bingo players

It gives a pleasant experience with smooth game play.

Availability of casino site on your Facebook

Facility to download Bingo Blitz on your iPhone and Android

Opportunity to earn coins and free credits

Bingo online site has a separate elite round and power-ups to increase the chance of winning

Bingo Fest: This is a purely a US based site, established in 1996

The site uses Vista Gaming software.

Allows bank wire transfer, mastercard, Echecks, Netteler, Skrill and many other deposit options

Deposit bonus of $25

Exclusive Welcome bonus is 600%, on minimum deposit of 25 as the top bingo deals.

Offers tables games, online slots and real money Keno games, that can be accessible on Mobiles and tablets.

Vics Bingo: Vics bingo is invites all US players o play for free with no deposit. Establish in 2005, the site is licensed and is under the jurisdiction.

The site runs on Parlay gaming software

It allow most of the payment options like American Express, MasterCArd, MoneyGram, Visa, Ukash and western Union

You can get $25 on registering

In addition, it allows $1100+ Bonus on first three deposits.

Also allows online Bingo gaming for real money at VicsBingo.

South Beach Bingo: The site is rated 4.9/5 among the US based Bingo Online. You can play a variety of Bingo games that too for real money. The site is established in 2002, it is licensed and regulated by Malta Gaming commission.

The site uses Parley Gaming Software and TopGame Online Casino gaming software

Allow different deposit options including Express, MasterCArd, MoneyGram, Visa, Skrill and western Union

Offering $55, No deposit Bonus

Exclusive 2016% welcome bonus on new sign up

Either download or play onsite

Accessible on mobiles and tablets

So, select the one now, get registered and start playing!