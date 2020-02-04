Final Fantasy VII Remake: Trailer is showing Every Detail of The Game!

All the fans are waiting to final fantasy 7 remake. The trailer has been released after three and a half years. According to rumours, all the details will release during the state of Play PS4. Moreover, there will be some new gameplay footage, photos, a glimpse of Aeris and Sephiroth.

Final Fantasy VII remake will release on 3rd March 2020.

Most of the plans have already set and bear with us a little longer until we can release more information next month.

Before that, we were expecting the release date at E3 2019. the news was announced in 2015 and in 2017 some screenshots released. In 2019, we had proper updates on the gam. The official trailer was posted on the twitter account of final fantasy VII remake.

Final Fantasy VII will release in three parts, and every part will be a full game length game according to statements Square-Enix. Almost 11 million copies were sold all around the world.

The trailer shows the adventures of Midgarian and glimpse of wonderfully designed combat systems in the game.

Moreover, there will also be some other favourite characters such as Red XIII, Sephiroth, Barrett and yes Aerith/Aeris.

Players will receive the newly enhanced Cloud Strife Honey Bee scene that expanded to a musical number and dancing. Hope so the game will deliver the great content and fans really enjoy it.