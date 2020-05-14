The Role of Fantasy Games in Academic Writing

This topic probably seems a bit odd to most. After all, how could fantasy games possibly have any sort of role in academic writing? Is Dungeons and Dragons supposed to improve your writing ability in any way? Will playing a lot of fantasy video games offer any aid in an academic setting? Strangely enough, they very well could. Fantasy games can indeed play a significant role in academic writing, in certain aspects. Most professional academic essay writers can indeed use them to their advantage, in more ways than one might think. Fantasy games could play a significant role in a variety of majors, skills, and lessons, provided they are used in the right manner. In this article, we’ll cover just a few of the possibilities.

Reference for Writing Style and Storytelling

While this role may only apply to some niche academic studies, such as creative writing or literature, there is no denying that fantasy games and their contents could offer some interesting perspective or reference for students and teachers alike to use. In a class dedicated to creative writing, fantasy games can be drawn on for examples of exemplary stories, plot devices, characters or settings. The same holds true for literature analysis type classes: while it is true that fantasy games are not the same as books, this does not mean the games themselves don’t have literature. Provided they tell compelling stories, they deserve to be analyzed in a similar manner to literature, as students can still learn the facets of good writing or storytelling from them. Teachers have long used movies as a source of learning, so there are no reason fantasy games, or any games really, can’t be used as well.

Analysis of Elements or Mechanics

While certainly another niche role, majors that focus on writing specifically or possibly game design have plenty to gain from an analysis of fantasy games. These types of games, generally heavy on both lore and game mechanics, can offer students in both fields of study significant insight into how to properly (or improperly, if bad examples are being used) implement these aspects in their own work. That said, this greatly depends on the major of a student and the type of class they are participating in, as well as the depth of the game being considered. Some fantasy games are poorly written or poorly executed in mechanics, while others are done much better. So naturally, some may be a better choice as academic writing topics than others.

Whether it is learning to make a game oneself or trying to determine the best way to write engaging characters and stories, much can be learned from the best fantasy games in the genre. All it takes is an intriguing question and a high-quality game to analyze.

Hypothetical Philosophy Arguments

The fantasy genre of games probably includes the largest array of moral dilemmas than any other genre. Fantasy worlds, with fantasy races and people, are often at liberty to write ethically questionable events into those games, and some of them raise some very valid philosophical questions. Does the sacrifice of individual lives for the masses count as ethical? Do the ends justify the means? Is taking on the struggles of someone else robbing them of a chance to grow? Due to the liberties fantasy games can take, they have managed to present many ethically questionable scenarios that would be great topics to tackle in a philosophy class or paper. That being the case, the role of fantasy games play in academic writing may be their ability to generate meaningful discussion on various topics, helping students hone their reasoning and debate skills.

After all, many popular philosophy arguments are purely hypothetical or even entirely fantastical already. Just because a moral argument is presented in a video game does not mean that the validity of the argument is diminished, or that it shouldn’t be considered in a serious light.

Pop Culture Analysis

Fantasy never really goes out of style, but the particular aspects of it that are popular at any given moment change regularly. For classes where analyzing the current trends of pop culture is relevant, fantasy games are a great way to do that, and likely more fun than the normal means of doing so. Analyzing why certain games have done very well while others have done very poorly provides students with a way to sharpen their analytical abilities, and also forces them to broaden their horizons. This process would be quite similar to determining why movies, books, or songs are striking gold while others are not. In a game design or marketing course, this type of analysis and information would be extremely useful, and it would definitely help students hone the skills required to do such things in the future.





