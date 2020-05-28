Enjoy Your Time With Family and Friends Through Online Casino Games

The outbreak of the dangerous coronavirus has spread across the world in no time. This tough time has brought millions of families and friends back together, spending quality time with each other.

But spending time together for 24×7 is practically impossible. Everyone should have a beneficial interest that can engage them intellectually and also help them build a side hustle during the lockdown period.

Hence, introduce your family and friends who are above 18 years of age, to online casino games to make the most of this spare time in hand.

What are Online Casinos?

Online casinos are the virtual or internet version of the traditional land-based gambling facilities that let people entertain themselves with various card and slot games. But online casinos allow players to wager real money on the games offered by the platform. Online casinos offer payback and odds percentages that are higher than that of land-based facilities. They usually are programmed with random number generators (RNG) that generate a sequence of symbols and numbers that cannot be easily predicted by players or even hackers alike.

Online Casino – A Passive Source of Income

Whether your friends or family members are working professionals or have just started their retirement life, creating a passive income source can be beneficial for financial security.

With online casino games, your friends and family can not only keep themselves entertained but also hone their gambling skills to win real cash prizes right from home.

Benefits of Playing Online Casino Games

Here are some benefits of playing online casino games that everyone can enjoy –

Online casinos offer multiplayer (co-op) options that allow you to play with your friends and families.

Most online casino games are free, and they offer playable versions same as the premium one. Your family and friends can check some free online games and then dive into the world of earning real money.

Many online websites offer welcome bonuses on signing up on their platform. These bonuses give players a good head start to experiment with games.

Which Online Casino Games Can I Play To Earn Real Money?

The online casinos in India feature many classic cards and slot games that you and your family may be aware of. Along with classic games, many websites continue to churn out new exciting games to entertain their growing player base.

So here are some of the best games that you and your family and friends can play at online casinos in India.

Teen Patti Pro

Teen Patti is one of the most classic and popular card games that has been played in many Indian homes for ages. But over the years, the game has evolved, and now it has come to the internet. Teen Patti Pro is a modern version of the traditional card game that has become a go-to option for many hardcore and novice gamers in the country. The game is also called flush or flash.

Andar Bahar

Andar Bahar is a famous Indian card and is more popularly known as Katti. This game requires players to predict and choose the value of the central card that matches the cards on the left (Andar) or right (Bahar). Players can also double the bet at the start of each round.

Spin the Wheel

Another online variant of a classic casino game is Spin the Wheel. Players get to turn the wheel and win prizes highlighted by the pointer once it stops spinning. Players get to choose from 10 betting areas where they can wager their money by dragging or dropping chips. Players also get a re-bet option to start a new game with the same bet amount from the round they completed.

Apart from these three games listed above, there are several exciting online casino games your entire family and friends can invest their time and money in. Consider browsing through the various gaming options online along with its benefits and never feel bored, ever again!