Slot machines are one of the staple games in many gambling establishments. In fact, major casinos around the world have a room or floor specified for slot machines only. But you don’t have to travel across the seas to experience slot action. Thanks to the advancement of technology, you can now access thousands of slot titles on your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

There are many online casinos nowadays that offer different types of slot games. Their numbers are increasing steadily every year so you will have no problem in looking for a slot machine to play. While slot machines offer straightforward gameplay, there are many things you need to know to increase your odds of winning. We will discuss everything you need to know about slot machines online here.

Slot Games: How does it work online?

So what is a slot? And how does it work on online casinos? Good question.

If you have played slot machines in a land-based casino then you will have no problem in playing slot online. The rules and gameplay are perfectly the same except that you will not pull any lever or insert a coin. Every action can be done in just click of a button.

Online slot became possible only because of the Random Number Generator. This computer program is installed inside all casino games to make the game result random and unpredictable. As soon as the player click the spin button of the slot games, the RNG will throw a random number to the game software. It will then be used to create tangible results. Online casinos are using pseudorandom number generator (PRNG). This type of RNG uses algorithms and seed numbers to create random results.

Playing slot online: setting up your wager

If you want to know how to play slot online, the first thing you should learn is to set up your stake. Many slot websites allow its player to play their game for free. But don’t expect to win something in this game version.

If you wanted to win real money on an online slot games, you need to create an account to the casino, and deposit fund on that account. On some websites, you need to move your fund first from your main wallet to a slot game wallet before you can play slot.

When you open a certain slot game, you should see your fund somewhere on the game screen. Most of the time it is displayed on the upper left corner or the lower-left corner of the game. To place your wager in an online slot machine, you need to find the coin button. When clicked you’ll see different amounts you can place as your bet. In some games, you will also find a plus and minus icon that allows you to control your bet before spinning.

Some online slot machines have coin value and bet level functions also. These two functions give you more freedom on the amount of your bet. The coin value is the worth of each coin. It usually ranges from 0.01 to 2. The bet level, on the other hand, is the multiplier for your coin value. You can think of it as the number of coins you place on the game. These usually range from 1 to 10. Now to set a wager using these two functions, you need to multiply the bet level by the coin value.

Special Features: Slot Games

When you finally set up your bet, you can start spinning the reels and play the game. You can win when you land matching symbols on the paylines. Easy, right? These can be spiced up further with bonus features and creative game themes.

One example of bonus features is free spins which allow the player to spin the reels a number of times for free. The free spin round is usually triggered by scatter symbols. There are also multiplier symbols that boost your winnings when included on the payline.

Cascading reels function is another famous slot feature. Here, when a player lands a win, the participating reels will vanish from the reels while the symbols above will fall down to fill its space. This gives opportunities for another win. Finally, there’s also Wild symbols. These symbols can replace other regular symbols to create a win line.

Game themes also add flavor to the game. There are slots about robots, movies, band, fantasies, anime, holidays, and many more. With this, you’ll definitely find the right slot for you.