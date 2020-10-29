Hello, Gamers! I’m sure you guys are grinding hard in your favorite games during this lockdown period. Cause that’s what we gamers do, we grind, we develop our skills, we accomplish. And agree or not, most of us gamers struggle to find everything about games.

Some Of The Popular Games Of 2020:

1. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare:

Now which gamer hasn’t heard about Call of Duty? One of the best first-person shooter games without a doubt, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in 2019 by Activision, which was developed by Infinity Ward. Serving as the 16th installment of the Call of Duty Series that is a reboot of the Modern Warfare sub-series. It’s available on platforms like Microsoft Windows, Play Station 4, and Xbox One. It is set to take place in a modern and realistic environment. At the moment, we have 801 news on Call of Duty. And recent news keeps updating.

2. Among Us:

Among Us is an online multiplayer deduction game developed by InnerSloth. You can play Among Us with 4 to 10 players either with your friends or with strangers. This game takes place in a space-like environment where you have been assigned to one of the two roles, either a crewmate or an imposter.

The Crewmates have to recognize the importers and eliminate them and complete the given tasks while the Imposter’s objective is to secretly sabotage and kill the Crewmates before they are finished with their tasks.

3. Genshin Impact:

Genshin Impact is an open-world action role-playing game that is developed and published by miHoYo. It’s the video game that has taken the gaming industry by storm. Genshin Impact sets into the Island of Teyvat, which is full of adventures that you explore by running, swimming, climbing, and gliding. Where Genshin Impact outdone other games is in combat. It includes attacking, dodging, special elemental moves, and swapping between anime-styled characters.

Genshin Impact grossed over $100 million in just twelve days. Because it’s a pretty awesome game that feels expensive, but it’s available for free on platforms like PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows.

4.World of Warcraft: Shadowlands:

It’s the eighth expansion pack for MMORPG world of warcraft, following the battle for Azeroth. It was made known and made accessible at BlizzCon for preorder on 1st November 2019. Its schedule originally to be released on 27th October 2020.

The extension will release the shadowlands, the monarchy of the dead in the warcraft wisdom. It is going to feature the 1st level squish, and fully revamped leveling system, access to the death knight class for the races that don’t earlier had to access the same, agreements into new zones, new attacks, and prisons.

5. Ghostrunner:

It’s the upcoming cyberpunk action-based video game. The Polish development studio is its developer, and its publisher is 505 games and all in! Games. It is about to release for Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Play station, and Xbox one in 2020 October. Also, it’s going to get released for the Xbox series and PlayStation 5 in the year 2021. Its co-developer and co-producer are Slipgate Ironworks and 3D realms, respectively.

This game after worldwide cataclysm is set in the future. A city in a giant tower is the most recent humanity stronghold. The implants determine membership in several castes that separate the community. The poverty and violence direct revolution. The gamers assume the hero role that exceptionally can fight both in cyberspace and the physical world. The objective is to climb the tower and conquer the ruler. The core mechanic of this game is one-hit-one kill. It means that a single attack is sufficient to kill the hero’s opponent.

6- Transient:

From the creators of the darkness within and conarium, comes here is Transient. It’s a Lovecraftian cyberpunk thriller. This game is built in Unreal Engine 4 and is having gamers that will navigate between artificially and originally developed worlds as they unravel the intricate story. Of the domed city providence, several portions of this game take place onto the neon-bathed streets, and others apparently will take the gamers on a strange journey through digital and neural networks. Though it all, the gamers are needed to interact with quirky and threatening characters and with a bit of information to uncover the terrifying and big truth about the world they live in.

The game is going to release in October and is going to be available on PS4, PC, and Xbox One, and through the stream, everything about games is going to get distributed.

7- Little Nightmares 2:

It’s an upcoming game. It’s the puzzle platform horror adventure-based gameplay. The developer is Tarsier Studios, and the producer is Bandai Namco Entertainment. This game will be featuring new player characters with the protagonist from the old game. It is set to be launched for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox One on 11th February 2021 with the version of PS5 and Xbox series X/S.

This game from the maw takes place after 6 escapes. Later on, she meets Mono a boy wearing a brown paper bag and should team up to direct through The pale city and reach the black tower that is managed by a mysterious thin man. There are going to be new enemies and the locations found are a wilderness, school, hospital, and black tower.

