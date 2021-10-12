Essential boiler checks for winter

No one wants their boiler to break down when it’s needed most. With the chilly winter months rapidly approaching, you might’ve started thinking about getting yours serviced.

It might seem like a chore, but here’s how you can keep your boiler running smoothly and in optimum condition all winter.

Test it before it’s too late

Try running your boiler for a few hours while it’s still warmer outside simply to check if it’s working.

Considering that most UK boiler repairs and breakdowns happen in December and January, it’s better to find out now that it needs repairs than when it’s desperately required. Doing so will give you the peace of mind that you won’t end up without heating when you need it most.

If you’re unlucky enough to find out your boiler doesn’t work, make sure you’re prepared to arrange the necessary repairs or replacements in time for winter.

Under pressure? Get it checked

It’s essential to get your boiler pressure checked; the bar should read one to two bars to indicate optimum water pressure.

Thankfully, it’s relatively simple to make appropriate adjustments if not – refer to your specific manufacturer’s instructions to save money on calling out an engineer.

You could also check for any trapped air in your radiators – if they feel colder towards the bottom, you may need to find out how to bleed them.

Avoid the big freeze

As the temperatures drop outside, any standing water in your pipes could freeze. Frozen pipes will stop a boiler in its tracks, but this disaster can be avoided by installing sufficient insulation.

You should make the most of the milder temperatures while you still can and complete any necessary insulation work. You’ll also learn exactly where the pipes are, which could be invaluable in case of a future breakdown.

Alternatively, you could prevent frozen pipes by keeping your heating running at low temperatures permanently. However, this wouldn’t be the most cost-effective method, so try to keep your pipes insulated.

Have it serviced

It’s also recommended to have your boiler professionally serviced at least once a year by a Gas Safe certified engineer.

Doing so will ensure your boiler is in full working order, and even though you might be reluctant to spend the money, an engineer might be able to spot subtle signs of wear and tear that could eventually lead to a serious fault.

It’s better to be safe – and warm – than sorry!