Emmys 2020: Friends Cast Reunite and Surprise Fans

Emmys 2020 was unlike any other year as the event was done from home like most other work we have to do now. But that doesn’t mean there was no fun or nothing great to look out for. On Monday, the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards was led by Jimmy Kimmel. All the celebrities, nominees, and winners attended the event from the comfort of their home.

One of the best highlights from the award show was when Jennifer Aniston appeared. To our greatest surprised, Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow also showed up beside her. It was a moment that made all the 90s kids jump all over with glee.

Emmys 2020 with Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston presented one award along with the host of the show. She made a virtual appearance while the nominations were being announced. Jennifer was running for the Best Actress (Drama) for her role in The Morning Show.

It was the same time when we saw a quick Friends reunion to make the day of all the fans across the world. Jason Bateman, too crashed in during the reunion and left the host surprised. Here’s taking a look at how the friends got together:

As soon as Jimmy Kimmel said “Oh! Courteney is there.” The actress promptly responded, “Of course, I am here; we live together.”

Jimmy surprisingly asked, “You do?” to which Jennifer gave the most DUH-UH expression and said, “we have been living together since 1994!”

Within a second, Lisa Kudrow comes from the other side and sits beside her two co-stars. Jimmy Kimmel was taken aback, and Lisa Kudrow gave the most Phoebe-like expression saying, “most people live with their family.”

Friends reunion with Ellen DeGeneres

There have been talks about the Friends being reunited for a special episode for by Ellen DeGeneres. It will stream on HBO Max but did get delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Generally, the show is taped in front of a live audience. But for safety measures, the production team is unwilling to call in people. Once the virus threats start reducing, we can expect all the three ladies with David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc to film for Ellen’s show!