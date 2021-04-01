Elgin Baylor, the Lakers Legend Expired at the Age of 86

Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ all-time greatest basketball player, expired due to natural health issues. The world came to know of his death last Monday. He was 86 when he died; his team Lakers informed.

The Minneapolis team Lakers selected Baylor first back in 1958 through the first pick. He went on to play with the Lakers since then for 14 long years.

NBA legend Baylor and his amazing achievements

Elgin Baylor achieved the 1959’s title of Rookie for the first time. The lanky NBA legend won the most valuable basketball player title in that year too.

Former Lakers player Elgin Baylor whose height was 6’5’’, won All-Star 11 times. He got selections for All-NBA first team 10 times during his long career with the Lakers. Naismith memorial gave Hall of Fame to the all-time favorite player in the year 1977. Baylor left the basketball court in 1983.

There is a statue of Elgin Baylor at the front of Staples Center, and the honor was given to him in 2018.

Basketball fans call him the most exceptional talent ever-present in the Lakers. His score placed him 4th in the rank list with six assists and first in rebounds.

Baylor’s long career in LA clippers as general manager

The former Laker with 22 number Jersey coached Utah Jazz, New Orleans, for five years from 1974 to 1979. Baylor wore the hat of general manager for LA clippers for 22 years, achieving the honor of executive role in the year 2006.

Elaine, Elgin Baylor’s wife, announced her husband’s death and said that she lost her best friend and lifelong love.

She added that there were rarely any moments when she was not amazed by her husband’s dignity and courage. He dedicated all his life to sports and fans.

Lakers governor remembers Elgin Baylor’s achievements

Jeanie Buss, the governor of Lakers, said that Elgin Baylor was one hell of a brilliant player of his time. His all achievements speak the volume of his talent.

Elgin Baylor swiftly shifted to the LA Lakers from his first pick in Minneapolis. There were not many players who could do the transition in history. He was all into the country’s integration. Elgin Baylor served as an Army reservist of the United States, and due to this responsibility, he could only play on weekends, mostly for the Lakers.

The team Lakers would always cherish their memories and achievements while they miss their family members. Governor Buss extended condolences to his wife, sister, and his children.