Easy Ways to Repair Air Conditioner

Is your air conditioner not cooling anymore? It is probably making weird noises too. Thus, these are some of the examples of common defects of air conditioning. These are also the main problems of most homeowners. So, once we are experiencing these common defects, we must take action immediately. If not, it can get worse than what we have expected. To prevent this, the first thing we must do is to be aware of its common defects.

The air conditioner is one of the most necessary home appliances. Yet, it is one of the most sensitive ones too. It requires maintenance regularly – once a month, at least. If it does not go with maintenance, it is easy to break down. Another thing is it should be handled with care. If not, it can easily be damaged too. Here are some of the causes and common defects of the air conditioner.

Common Defects of Air Conditioner

Filthy Filter

It is the common reason why the air conditioner is not producing cool air anymore. However, many people are experiencing the same thing too. That is why it is necessary to have proper maintenance, at least, to prevent any possible defects.

Window AC Vibrating

Does your air conditioner produce unnecessary noise? It is normal for the air conditioner to produce sound due to its compressor. But when it has vibrating noise, it signifies that the unit needs proper installation.

So when you hear the unnecessary noise, it is better to check the unit first.

Leaking Water

The possible consequence of leaked water is to clog the filter. It also causes drain lines from the refrigerant lines. So, it is necessary to be aware of this kind of air conditioner issue. If you are experiencing this kind of troubleshooting, you will need a professional Regina appliance repair technician.

Tripped Circuit Breaker

A damaged circuit breaker is the main cause of why the air conditioner won’t turn on. this is the second most common defect in the air conditioner. But it is not difficult to repair this kind of issue, all you have to do is to reset the circuit breaker or to replace the blown use.

Evaporator Coil

The evaporator coil produces warm temperatures. If the air conditioner is starting to form ice inside, it is when the evaporator coil arises. So, instead of cool air, the air conditioner will produce more warm temperatures or no air at all.

These are common defects in air conditioning. If one of these happened at your home, it is necessary to take action immediately. Find the nearest appliance repair Regina. If you do not fix it quickly, it might cause severe defects that lead to a new replacement of the air conditioner. So, the best thing you can do is to hire professionals immediately.

If you do not work with professionals, here are the easiest ways to repair air conditioning defects. You can check these and follow these guidelines on how to repair your air conditioner properly.

Easy Ways to Repair Air Conditioning Defect

Are your air conditioners not cooling anymore? If that is the case, here are the best and easy ways on how to repair it quickly.

Turn off the power.

Make sure that the furnace breakers are shut down too. Remove the condensing unit access panel. Afterward, use a voltage tester on the wires to check if it is being turned off properly.

Clean the condenser coils

It is necessary to remove debris or any dirt in the air conditioner. However, dirt is also the common cause of some air conditioner defects. So, it is better to get rid of them too.

Test the fuses

If there is a broken fuse in there, it is necessary to replace it right away. But it does not stop there. It is necessary to consider some parts in there that need repairs too. Otherwise, check the fuses in the disconnect block too. It is necessary for repairing a broken fuse.

Examine the access panel

Before you replace any parts in the access panel, it is necessary to examine it first. Maybe it has dirt, rodents’ nest, or broken wires. After examining, if there is any evidence of a nest or broken wires, repair it quickly and clean it out as much as possible.

Replace the start capacitor or install a new one.

The role of a capacitor is to store electricity in air conditioning. If it starts to get fragile, the best thing you can do is to replace it quickly. Discharge the old capacitor and replace it with a new one.

Secure the new contactor in the condensing unit

Tighten the connectors, as well as the new contactor to prevent any defects.

So the last step is to test your repairs if it is working well. If not, it is better to hire professionals instead. Call us, the best appliance repair company in Regina!