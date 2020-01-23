Dying Light 2 has been delayed but soon will come in better production

Many new games are coming this year, and fans are very excited about this collection. We are sued that 2020 will be full of most anticipated games in which Cyberpunk 2077, the last of us part 2, Watch Dogs: legion and Dying Light 2 also included.

Dying light 2 is the post-apocalyptic zombie game that has been delayed. This game is the most thoughtful and compelling RPG experience of the game industry.

According to the spoilers, dying light 2 is delayed; therefore, we gathered important information for our audience. The problems with the gaming community are that they poorly develop games in fact in the past few years, many games were huge disappointment and slap on the face of the developers.

Even though fans claim that companies are not taking care of their fans. As you know, many games have been delayed such as cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy VII and daylight 2. The reason behind the delay of the games is that these all are coming in better production.

We are sure that this time fans would not be disappointed. Techland also made the official statement that the team pushed back the back for spring 2020.

Release date of Day Light 2

Fans are happy on the delay of Dying light 2 because they are expecting more better production. Therefore, everyone is expecting that the second season will air in the middle of 2020.