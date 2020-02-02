Dragon Z Ball: Kakarot, Here is New Villain Who Wants to Adopt Gohan!

As you know, Dragon Ball Z was released before a couple of weeks ago. Fans really enjoyed fun moments which introduced to the canon of the original series. These new additions in the game have been accepted by fans.

However, there are some little nods and twists that are wild. The game is very special for Gohan who is playing a key role in the game because this game has peak moments for the character in the franchise.

The source of debate among those is Gohan’s actual dad, who is Goku blood father. However, Gohan raised many pivotal moments by Piccolo due to Gokus many absences.

Kakarot game features characters fun moments when the Dragon Ball revive them. King James revealed in his tweet what happens when Super Saiyan Gohan uses to restore the fallen king cold.

He declares that Gohan is his son rather than Freeza because he is strong. Gohan earned high popularity, and he can’t find his own son. Moreover, he shows why he and Freeza are fun villains.

Well, it calls back to when Super Saiyan future first arrived, and Cold tried to give Trunks to save his own life. It makes a sense for the character and a funny way to give the nod to the Gohan father debate. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

