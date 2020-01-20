Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, New features of the Game!

There is good news for all anime game lovers; now you will be able to change the favourite characters and live their lives in the brand new game. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a brand new game based on Dragon Ball. Developer Bandai Namco brings new features for this brand new game.

Features of Dragon Ball Z

According to the latest features, the players will be able to relive the new Z fighters in the game. There will be a new experience with digital life. Moreover, Players will experience new adventures and powerful bonds in the Dragon Ball Z Universe.

The best thing is that in pore order on PlayStation you will receive a bouquet of bonuses. In ore order package, a cooking item is included that offers a permanent Melee ATK, and HP Stat boosts that is an extra sub-quest.

Furthermore, in the pre-order package, an early unlock to a training menu also include that allows you to fight Bonyu. Bonyu is a new character in the game created by Akira Toriyama.

Now fans are curious is Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot new edition? Here is the answer.

It is a deluxe edition of the game that features digital pre-order bonus in which cooking item is included.

Moreover, this edition will feature new bonuses with the cooking item that composed of Ki-DEF, HP stat boosts included. Furthermore, Season Pass is also the speciality of the game by which players enjoy two original episodes and one new story.

The fantastic thing of the ultimate version is a music pack that consists of eleven additional songs and this will be available in 2020.

Now talk about the release date of the action-packed anime game. Yes! It will release on 17th January 2020 for the two platforms, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.