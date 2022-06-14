Download Major 2022 Full Movie in Hindi 720p

Story Line:

Based on the life of real-life hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, this film follows his journey as a decorated Sergeant who has spent the better part of his military career in counter-insurgency and peacekeeping operations especially in high risk areas. Ultimately, this Indian Army officer will become an unsung martyr having given up his own life to save countless other lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Directed: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Released Date: 3 June 2022 (India)

Genres: Action, History, Drama

Languages: Hindi

Movie Quality: 720p pDVDRip

File Size: 1.7GB

Producer & Production:

Mahesh Babu

Sheel Nimbalkar

Bharadwaj Rajiv

Anurag Reddy

Sharath Chandra

Prathyusha Sharma

Tushar Sood

A plus S Movies

Adivi Entertainment

G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment

