Download Heropanti 2 (2022) Full Movie OR Watch Online

Heropanti 2 (2022) Full Movie
Contents
Heropanti 2 Story Line:
Heropanti 2 is about Ramon, an Indian assassin who must fight his way out of a Russian prison and attempt to free India from the control of invading soldiers. His plans are discovered, however, and he becomes a wanted man – ordered dead or alive. How will this Indian hero be able to accomplish his high-risk plan? Tune in to find out!
Heropanti 2 Trailer:
Heropanti 2 Songs List:
- Jalwanuma Song: HEROPANTI 2 |Tiger Tara
- DaFa Kar Song: HEROPANTI 2 | Tiger Tara
- Miss Hairan Song: HEROPANTI 2 | Tiger Tara
Heropanti 2 Movie Info:
IMDB Ratings: 0/10
Directed: Ahmed Khan
Released Date: April 29, 2022 (India)
Genres: Action , Romance
Languages: Hindi
Film Stars: Tiger Shroff, Abhinay Raj Singh, Tara Sutaria
