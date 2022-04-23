Download Heropanti 2 (2022) Full Movie OR Watch Online

Heropanti 2 Story Line:

Heropanti 2 is about Ramon, an Indian assassin who must fight his way out of a Russian prison and attempt to free India from the control of invading soldiers. His plans are discovered, however, and he becomes a wanted man – ordered dead or alive. How will this Indian hero be able to accomplish his high-risk plan? Tune in to find out!

Heropanti 2 Trailer:

Heropanti 2 Songs List:

Heropanti 2 Movie Info:

IMDB Ratings: 0/10

Directed: Ahmed Khan

Released Date: April 29, 2022 (India)

Genres: Action , Romance

Languages: Hindi

Film Stars: Tiger Shroff, Abhinay Raj Singh, Tara Sutaria

