3 Fun Activities to Do on a Cruise Ship, Including Playing Casino Games

Lots of people love cruises, evident by an industry expanding by leaps and bounds. Did you know that not only can you have tons of fun on one of these amazing ships, but you can also make plenty of cash, too?

Taking a cruise to a beautiful destination or just making the ship your vacation play place is a great idea. Find one with a casino and suddenly, your trip becomes a lot more fun.

The most common game on United States casino ships is usually blackjack. Options are expanding, and there’s more and more excitement to be found onboard.

Let’s discover three fun high seas high-stakes activities you can find on a cruise ship casino!

1. Slots

On almost every cruise ships with casinos on board will have slots. They’re fun, easy, and there’s usually a wide variety.

If you’re wondering how to play slot machines on cruise ships, there’s little to no challenge. They operate mostly the same way they do on land and some even start at only a penny.

The hardest part will be choosing your favorite one!

2. Poker

For some gamblers, nothing beats the thrill of playing poker. It’s a game of psychology, perseverance, and skill.

Plus it’s just plain fun! If you love poker, casino cruises are sure to have what you’re looking for.

You can find three and five-card hands being dealt onboard. Some cruises also offer Texas Hold ‘Em and let it ride poker.

3. Table Games and More

We’ve already mentioned the variety of poker games you can find onboard. Pull up to the table; there’s more fun to be had.

There’s no end to the fun you can have while gambling on cruise ships. There are plenty of classic table games to keep you entertained.

There are blackjack and poker, two familiar and fun standards. There’s also craps if you like rolling dice and roulette for a thrilling evening of chance.

Sometimes you’ll find a tried and true classic like Baccarat. Create an unforgettable evening by flitting from table to table and trying them all.

Cruise Ship Casino Tips and Tricks

There are a few things you should keep in mind about a casino cruise ship. Here are some tips and tricks to know before you go:

Age limits can start at 18 and go all the way up to 21 on some ships

Depending on your cruise company, they might use chips, cash, a cruise card or a combination

Casinos on cruises are only open when the boat is at sea or at a port where gambling is allowed

Do a little research on your cruise line before you book your trip. You’ll discover all that they have to offer and plan the best vacation ever!

Have Fun Gambling on the Open Seas

Once you take your first cruise ship casino trip, you’ll be hooked. As soon as you step on dry land again, you’ll be planning your next excursion.

Want to find out more about what kind of fun you can have gambling in casinos? Check out our casino articles for how-to’s, tips, tricks, reviews, and more!