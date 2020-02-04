Disney+ : Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki’s Trailer Out

Disney+ is bringing brand new series of our favorite Marvel heroes. Yesterday, Marvel Entertainment gave us a short glimpse of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. Get ready to witness your favorite heroes in novel avatars.

What is the Story of Disney+ WandaVision?

WandaVision is an upcoming Disney+ superhero sitcom and romance series. Verily, it will be a miniseries consisting of six episodes. This Romance Sitcom will give us a new insight into WandaVision’s lives.

The first look of WandaVision is extremely fascinating and verily, we all can’t wait to have this romance sitcom.

So, if we connect the assertions made in the synopsis with the first look of WandaVision then we can expect that Wanda and Vision will be seen spicing up their dull lives by twisting themselves using magic to live in different eras and situations. It seems like reincarnation but peeps, don’t forget that it’s all magic!

Let’s see how Wanda will become scarlet witch, and how Vision was brought back to life.

What is the Story of Disney+ Loki?

Our supercool reputed villain of Marvel, Loki will be seen in an all-new avatar. The superhero fantasy miniseries will be consisting of six episodes.

The miniseries will take place after the events of Endgame. As in the Endgame, Avengers changed history by traveling back to time and getting infinity stones before Thanos, everything changed, and so it means that our supercool Loki is alive.

Well, in this miniseries, we will see Loki by using the powers of Tesseract traveling back to time and altering reality.

In the first look, we witnessed Loki saying “I am gonna burn this place to the ground”. Let’s see what role he is gonna play and what changes he is gonna bring? Anyhow, we can hope that we will see Loki in a good form rather than a mean-being looking for power.