Diana Rigg from ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Passes Away at 82

As per the latest Hollywood news, Game of Thrones and The Avengers actor Diana Rigg dies after battling cancer. Her daughter Rachael Stirling confirmed the sad news on Thursday, September 10. Rigg was 82 years old at the time of death. She leaves behind her precious work and fans who will mourn her across the world.

In her official statement, Rachael Stirling says that her mother passed away peacefully early that morning. At that time, Rigg had her whole family around to pray for her during the final hours. Stirling adds that the actress was diagnosed with cancer in March this year, and she was battling the disease since then.

Rachael Stirling remembers her mother as a film and theater icon who had immense passion and love for her work. Besides, Diana Rigg bravely fought with deadly disease with a smiling face. She spent the last few months recalling fond memories of her long career.

Rigg was a proud actor, whose charm was intact even during her struggle to stay healthy. Rachael emotionally bids farewell to her mother, saying how much she will miss her.

Among all other people who mourn the death of the legendary actress is her agent Simon Beresford. He recalls how the iconic woman was respected and loved by the film fraternity. He remembers Rigg as a person who spread love wherever she went. Simon says that he will miss the actress so much.

Career and achievements of Diana Rigg

Throughout her career, the Game of Thrones actress received nine Emmy Award nominations. Further, she also won the award for supporting actress for her fantastic performance in Rebecca as Mrs. Danvers.

The 1997 Emmy Award came after her British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award in 1990. It was for her intense performance in Mother Love, a four-part drama. Being a popular theater actress, Rigg received three Tony Award nominations too. Out of these, she bagged the award for the best actress in Medea’s leading role in 1994. She was honored with the title of a ‘dame,’ for her outstanding contribution to the theater. The same is a title that is equal to a ‘knighthood.’

During the early phase of her career, Diana Rigg performed one of her most memorable characters. It was that of Emma Peel in The Avengers, a TV series back then. Later, she bagged the role of Mrs. James Bond, Countess Teresa di Vicenzo. The interesting story about that character is that it was the only time when James Bond was shown as a married man. Not very long back, we saw Rigg in the Game of Thrones, as Olenna Tyrell.

There was a long string of Tweets by fans and colleagues who are grief-stricken by the actress’s death. John Bradley, one of Rigg’s fellow actors, remembers her as a wonderful woman. He mentions in his tweet that Riggs’s death is very saddening news.

Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news. #dianarigg — John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) September 10, 2020

Apart from Bradley, famous playwright Tom Stoppard remembers Rigg as the most beautiful woman on set for a very long time in his statement. Besides, he also remembers how she always came to work with a smile. Last but not least, another playwright David Hare says that the actress was ever-luminous.