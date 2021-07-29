DayZ – 7 Tips that Will Save Your Life

If you happen to play video games, you must have heard about DayZ and the things players do in order to survive. Undoubtedly, it’s one of the most played survival games. When it comes to the survival genre, DayZ is a gamer’s nightmare. The game is so challenging that surviving a minute more can become impossible at times. With zombies, bandits, infections, and other things in the game world trying to kill you constantly, the question is how to survive? If you want to enhance your game, you can check out Battlelog.co/dayz-hacks/. Having said that, let us take a look at some pro tips that might help you save your life for some more time when you feel like the world is against you.

1. It is impossible to complete without dying

If you’re looking for a guide to help you complete the game without dying, then this guide is not for you. If you have any idea of how challenging the game is, you will realize that the goal is not “not to die,” but to survive longer.

Make sure you set your goal to something achievable. This way, you can also enjoy the game while getting better at it

2. Food is an integral part of survival

Just like in real life, you will need to eat and collect food in DayZ. It is the first thing you should look out for when you start playing the game. Eating food will help you maintain your energy levels and fend off hordes of zombies.

Just like loot in battle royale games, you can find food everywhere if you look enough. Sometimes, you might find it lying around, while other times, you might need to hunt for it. Make sure you have a sharp object with you at all times so you can open your food or chop it into pieces.

One of the most common areas where you might find a lot of stuff is in houses or the coastal areas around the boats.

3. Use energy conservatively

Unless it’s an emergency, make sure you save up your energy. Unlike other games, this is something you should keep in mind at all times since simple actions like sprinting can quickly drain your energy and leave you vulnerable.

Also, avoid performing heavy-duty tasks unless you have some extra food in your backpack. Heavy-duty tasks can take a toll on your health; hence, it’s better to avoid them.

4. Stealth is key to victory

While there may be some situations where you are required to go all-in, DayZ is a game where you would want to remain undetected for as long as possible. Make sure you do not attract zombies, bandits, or other players who are playing since they are most likely to go for you once they spot you.

Players who win often do not mark their presence unless they are in the right spot or have a significant advantage over others. Remember, going in stealthily will always increase your chances of winning.

5. Avoid crowded areas

Another tip that will help increase your chances of survival is to avoid visiting highly crowded areas. While these will increase your chances of getting high-tier loot, people often set up an ambush there.

Some common areas where you will find a lot of players include Northwest, Northeast airfields, and Berezino. So, it’s better to stick to places with fewer players.

6. Stats are important

There is a reason why you have stats. Located on your screen, stats help you understand how much health you have and how long you can run. Depending on your level and damage, you may be able to take on enemies with a lower rank than you.

For instance, if you lose a lot of blood, you can quickly recover using either salines or blood bags. While bandages are more effective in treating injuries, they are rare.

7. Go offroad

There is a reason why roads are made for vehicles. While it may sound weird at first, you will stay alive longer if you decide to avoid them. A lot of inexperienced players tend to take the road to other towns so they don’t get lost.

Most of them either get captured by bandits or ambushed by other players. So, grab a compass and start walking back to the woods if you are near the dreaded Chernarus.

Conclusion

Don’t forget to keep these survival tips in mind next time you play DayZ, and you will surely stay alive for longer. For any additional queries, drop a comment below!