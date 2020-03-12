Cyberpunk 2077: Release Date and New Female Character Look!

We all are familiar with the famous Witcher series, and the CD Projekt is behind her. It is the new upcoming game that making return this year. Fans are really excited about the Cyberpunk 2077.

According to rumors, the game has created much excitement among the fans, and it will bring the game on a whole new level. First, it was announced that the game would release earlier this year but then pushed back. So let’s talk about all the possible information about the game.

The characters of cyberpunk are in the news nowadays. These would be fully customizable and there will ve default male and female version.

CDprojekRED revealed the female character on twitter. Both make V and female V characters look pretty so you have a look of female version in Cyberpunk 2077.

https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1236607862983602179/photo/1

Release Date of Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on 17th September 2020. The game will also be coming to next-generation consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The trailer of Cyberpunk 2077

Here is the cinematic trailer of Cyberpunk 2077, which developed in Redengine 4. the most surprising thing is that almost 500 + people are working in this project which is the highest amount for a single game.

Therefore fans are so excited about this new final project game. The game setting is done on the dystopian Night City where the player plays the character of therefore mercenary V.

The game glimpse was shown at the E3 event in 2012, so everyone waits for a long time. Therefore hope so this game will be a blockbuster game of this year.