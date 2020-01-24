Cyberpunk 2077 and some other 2020 Games have Delayed!

Cyberpunk 2077 is a full packed 2020 game that comes with amazing consoles. Here we will know the reason behind the delay in many games. The game is a cyberpunk future where Keanu never reeves ages. The first game was announced to release in April, but that’s not happening.

Now the game is pushed back to September 17 that allows more time to finish playtesting, polishing and fixing. Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy VII is pushed back from 3 March to 10 April and after that delay for May and Now it will be ready to play in September.

Unfortunately, the most anticipated game is going to delayed this year therefore now it will launch on September 17. CD Projekt Red is responsible for developing the game, and the postponed news was declared on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/CDPROJEKTRED/status/1217861009446182912/photo/1

Some Other Games that Have Delayed

Besides Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy VII also delayed from its original release date. Square Enix released a demo last Gamescon 2019, and new trailers also revealed which received positive reception.

Moreover, some other games also delayed as Naughty Dog shifted from February to 29 May 2020. Developers said they want to polish the game and called it “Naughty Dog Quality.”

Besides Rainbox Six Quarantine, Gods and Monsters, Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs Legion will also launch late instead of announced release date. It is expected that all these will release in between April 2020 to March 2021.

we know game lovers are waiting for their favorite games, therefore, stay with us we’ll update you as we receive any official news regarding these games.