Cristiano Ronaldo Tested COVID Positive, Sent Into Isolation for 14 Days

Cristiano Ronaldo tested COVID positive, according to the Soccer Federation of Portugal’s announcement on Tuesday, October 13. The spokesperson says that he is now doing well, and there are no severe symptoms. However, there is no clarity regarding when he tested positive. Recently, the Golden Boot champion finished two matches. Out of these, one was a 0-0 draw against the Nations League in France. Another was also a 0-0 draw against Spain. Ronaldo soon went into isolation after receiving the reports. According to the new list of players, Ronaldo did not play against Sweden on Sunday, October 18.

Before Cristiano Ronaldo tested COVID positive, or the revelation was made, he was happily dining with his teammates. The Juventus Forward’s Twitter handle is proof that on Monday, October 12, he was together with his Portugal team. Besides, there was not much social distancing visible in the picture, and Ronaldo was the one clicking the photo. As a result, the rest of the team members also had to undergo a COVID test. However, the good news is that all of them came out negative in the tests. Therefore, they were all part of the practice sessions in Lisbon. The preparation for the match against Sweden was in full-swing, minus CR7, a vital member of the Portugal team.

Cristiano Ronaldo tested COVID p

ositive following two other club members

The latest report of the scoreboard shows that both France and Portugal were leading with 7 points each after the first three matches. Although the Portugal Football Federation was reluctant to release any information regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, reports of him being out of the team temporarily were clear. The management did not spill any information regarding where the player was isolating. While he is taking care and is out of all danger now as per sources, there is no way in which he will miss out on the most crucial match. It will be Portugal Vs. Barcelona match to take place on October 28.

Before Cristiano, two other staff members of the Portuguese club went into isolation after testing positive. All of this arouses controversy regarding why Ronaldo may leave the club and join another national team. There were names of six other players who were to join him in this. However, Portugal’s champion rubbished all the rumors. Moreover, his post with a caption that Portugal will always have unity- both on and off the field clears everything.