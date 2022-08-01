Crash Course 2022 Full Season 1 Direct download
Contents
Storyline:
A group of young students experience the ups and downs of life while preparing for competitive exams. They form strong bonds of friendship, fall in love, and experience heartbreaks. They also face peer pressure and struggle to meet their parent’s expectations. Despite the challenges, they persevere and emerge stronger.
Season Cast:
- Bidita Bag
- Annu Kapoor
- Mohit Solanki
- Hridhu Haroon
- Anushka Kaushik
- Riddhi Kumar
- Pranay Pachauri
Official Trailer:
Season Details:
- Season Name: Crash Course 2022
- Genre: Drama
- Language: Hindi
- Producer: Manish Hariprasad
- Episodes: 10
- Director: Vijay Maurya
People Also Search:
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 download
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 free download
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 download 480p
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 download 720p
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 online 123movies
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 download filmyzilla
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 watch online filmywap
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 download mp4moviez
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 download 720p
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 watch online dailymotion
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 download filmywap
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 download filmywap
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 watch online free
- Crash Course 2022 Season 1 full hd download filmyhit