Cool things in Vegas to do this fall

Sin City has been open for a while now after more than 2 months of shutdown as a result of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Even though it has only been a few months, this show period has proven why there is no other entertainment capital in the world that can rival Vegas.

Nightclubs, strip clubs, as well as live shows, remain off-limits for now due to the pandemic. Visitors must also be in mask or protective face coverings at all times. Although things are certainly not what they used to be, Vegas is slowly getting into the swing of things, which means that Fall is the perfect time of the year to visit. Despite the safety restrictions in place, Sin City is still one of the most fun destinations to visit.

Plus, if you don’t feel up to getting out and exploring, you can still maximize your social distancing by relaxing in your room. To really make the most of your Vegas vacation, it helps to plan adequately. Not only will this help you know what to expect and help you stay safe, but it is also vital for budgeting.

Here are cool things to do in Vegas this Fall:

Work from home in Vegas

Fed up of working from home? Consider switching up your environment by working in Vegas for a change. To accommodate the growing number of individuals that have now been forced to work from home, some casinos and resorts such as MGM Resorts are rolling out travel packages designed for business professionals on the move.

The incentives included in the travel package include cheaper hotel rooms, private pool access, reduced jet service, as well as an executive assistant. MGM Resort’s package dubbed Viva Las Office offers remote workers a playful but productive workweek in Sin City. There is a mandatory 3-day minimum stay with prices starting as low as $100.

With this campaign, MGM Resorts, as well as the other casino operators with similar programs hope to lure more visitors to travel to Vegas during the workweek. As millions of Americans continue to work from home for the conceivable future, visitors can continue to enjoy Vegas in a safe but enjoyable way.

Experience the water fountains at the Bellagio

When you are in Vegas, you’ll stop to stare at lots of free shows usually held outside hotels and casino resorts- that’s why Vegas is unlike any destination in the world. However, there is only one that’s the most iconic of them all; the fountains at the Bellagio.

Every thirty minutes between 3 and 8 p.m., and every 15 minutes after that all through midnight, Bellagio’s 8.5-acre lake, situated smack dab in the middle of the desert, bursts with 1,214 spritzers firing water up to 460 feet in the air. As the water shoots high up, it sways and dances impeccably choreographed to world-class music from the likes of Frank Sinatra and Lady Gaga.

The music and choreography are also accompanied by beautiful lights that help to make the show even more magical. It doesn’t matter whether you are experiencing the Bellagio fountains for the first time or have seen the show a thousand times over, the spectacular performance feels fresh each time- that’s how amazing it is.

Change hotels once or twice

If you are planning on staying in Vegas for more than 2 nights, it’s worth exploring the idea of splitting your stay between 2 hotels. There are a couple of reasons why you may want to do this. For one, if you are gambling during your Vegas trip, changing hotels mid-trip will allow you to chase comps.

For instance, if one hotel is offering you 2 free nights because of your past business while another is offering a free night for new guests, why wouldn’t you want to take advantage of the offer? Secondly, hotels all over Vegas are discounted greatly during this pandemic period, which means that you can book your stay somewhere you typically wouldn’t consider due to budgetary restrictions

Plus, each hotel in Vegas has its own vibe depending on where it is located and its décor of course. Case in point, hotels situated on The Strip will have a different appeal from those located Downtown. As such, if you are keen on experiencing what each area of Vegas has to offer, then it is generally a good idea to split your stay between 2 hotels. Try and keep the number of hotels to 2; any more than that and things can get chaotic very quickly.

Gamble

Due to the pandemic, there’s not much else to do. However, gambling is still alive and well in the city and is actually one of the few things that you can do safely. According to Kate Huber at NJGamblingFun, ‘’Vegas has a long way to go before it becomes the playground that people had become accustomed to. The precautions in place are necessary to keep both you and the workers that are working hard to service you safe; anyone here for fun can still have an awesome time.’’

Many of the major casino resorts have also opened their doors for guests and visitors staying overnight. Some of the casinos that you can venture out to include Mirage Las Vegas, Circus Circus, Golden Nugget, MGM Grand, Wynn, and more.

If you opt to gamble at one of the many open casinos, expect to deal with social distancing rules that have been imposed at different tables, as well as on slot machine floors. Some casinos have banned smoking altogether while guests are playing. However, if you are not up to visiting a brick and mortar casino, you can always gamble online.

Final Thoughts

Vegas, which is one of the world’s most eclectic and electric cities, has been in business for a while now since the nation-wide shutdown was lifted. Even though Sin City is back on, some Vegas mainstays are still missing such as valet parking or the vibrant nightlife.

But there are still plenty of things that you can do to occupy your time in Sin City. These cool things above should help you have as much fun as possible during your Vegas trip. Remember, whatever you do, to stay safe always.