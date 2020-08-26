Components Of A Proper Content As A Service Platform

In today’s world, our technology has quadrupled its pace. One of the key things that we have to remember is that not everyone will have the fastest computer or the fastest internet network. You need to have your content accessible across platforms, and that is where Content as a Service could prove helpful. Simply put by Contentful, it “is the modern way to put content management in your stack”

Pros and Cons of CaaS

You have a few advantags of this system, such as:

Gives you access to content.

You have access to a single platform that is centralized.

Through standardizing the content, you can make intelligent use of it.

You keep the content in a single centralized place for storage.

Now that we have seen some of the pros of Content as a Service, let’s have a look at the cons to help you decide if this is the right system for you.

Some of the cons that come from this type of system include:

Lack of control over the system as a whole.

Potential to break the website’s look if you do it wrong.

Some people don’t have the resources to update it regularly.

For a lot of people, they find that the benefits outweigh the negatives with Content as a Service. Provided you know what you’re doing with it, you can avoid at least one of the cons, and you can make sure that you have the resources available before you would decide to hop in with this system. This type of content could be used to serve your overall strategy.

How Businesses Use CaaS

How do businesses make use out of this system? Well, you have a few different ways that you could make use out of it. Let’s have a look at Lyft as one of the examples. This company shares its product updates and different types of news through the online platform. That shows us a classic example of how you might use this system. First, you pull data, and next, you use it to create your blog with it with what your customers want.

As a business, you might also choose to use CaaS to improve your ranking with SEO. For example, Doorsteps has used this to place much of its content in headless CMS. Through the system, they can also use the CMS to learn what queries their customers type so that they can improve the overall experience to make it better.

On the Google training platform, they say that they use CaaS with the headless set up to provide content for both iOS and Android devices. In this way, they don’t have to duplicate their efforts.

Components to include in a CaaS

Perhaps you find yourself wondering about the components to include in Content as a Service. What should you have with it? In particular, you have three components essential to a successful strategy. You will need viral content, thought leadership content, and sales content. All of these things feed off each other to make for a more successful strategy. On the sales end, you have to remember that less is more because few people are searching for these topics, but you might use the viral content and thought leadership content to drive them over to the sales content.

You want to have a healthy mix of these three content components because that is what will ultimately lead to your success or failure.

When you know how to utilize your content well, you can walk away doing extraordinarily well with it. With that said, before you leap into it, you want to make sure that you have a good understanding of it for the best results.