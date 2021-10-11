Complete Guide for Family Roadtrip Travel Preparation in 2021

Nothing is more thrilling than a road trip, especially when you are with the family. After weeks of hectic work and study schedules, everyone deserves a perfect long road drive with loved ones to refresh their soul. All you need for a hassle-free road trip is good planning for everything, such as safety, comfort, and fun. To prepare you and your car for the long journey, here we will share with you all the sustainable packaging stuff that will be useful to take you on the road with the family and kids.

Vehicle Safety Checks

There are some critical vehicle service issues you need to fix before you hit the road. Some of these are simple checks, but before a long trip, you can meet with a mechanic to make sure everything is in good condition:

Wheels – Do your vehicle wheels have enough balance and air? Make sure to check the spare tire, too, and don’t forget to keep a jack in the car.

Car maintenance: Inspect brakes, wipers, headlights, air and oil filters, windshield and water levels, coolant, battery, and of course, fuel.

Vehicle Registration – Make sure to check your vehicle registration before heading on to your trip. It must be active during your journey.

Clean your car inside and out – Of course, your vehicle gets dirty, but make sure to clean your vehicle, throw out the useless things from the vehicle so that you can make extra space for your belongings.

Car Essentials For Road Trips

Car Insurance: The essential item to check is to get it ready for your long trip. Make sure you have active insurance for your personal or rental car.

Emergency car kit: During travel, you can do some of the repairs yourself. Pack your jumper cables, spare bulbs, a small flashlight, screwdriver, and electrical tape; it is always good to consider an emergency kit. Buy something small enough to fit in the wheel arches and not take up valuable trunk space.

Roadside Support: Apart from insurance, what happens if your tire gets flat or your car starts to overheat? Who will you call? It is really a big concern. If you rent a car, your rental company can cover it; otherwise, buy a policy with good coverage for the area you are going to.

Car papers: Please, keep your license and registration papers! In the event of any error, be prepared to provide proof of ownership/lease and a valid driver’s license. Also, make sure to keep your vehicle manual t in the glove box or somewhere in the vehicle; you never know when something might go wrong, and you don’t have an internet connection.

Navigation Apps: Make sure you download google maps for offline use for a flawless travel experience.

In-car charger point: We usually use our mobile phones for maps, music, capturing memories, and family texting. Travelling for hours on the road can reduce your battery level quickly, so make sure it’s connected to a car charger.

Family Essentials For Road Trips

Below are the most travel stuff and personal items you should keep for easy reach for a safe and relaxed journey.

First-aid box: This is a basic need for self-protection, so wherever you go with your kids, keep the basic first aid kit with you. You can save some painkillers, antibiotics, bandaids, antihistamines, hand sanitiser, thermometer, etc.

Napkins & liquid wipes: Make sure to keep wet and dry wipes/towels, face masks and gloves; these items act as the first line of protection on the journey! Keep valuable items in the front and rear of your vehicle.

Waste pack system: Have you thought about where all those dirty napkins, fast food wrappers go? If not, then think about this now. Take some garbage collection bags with you to ensure cleanliness and hygiene during the trip.

Water Bottles: All family members should always have water bottles to stay hydrated, but don’t make them too heavy for travel!

Light Snacks: Don’t forget to keep some sandwiches, low-calorie snacks with you.

Sunglasses: On cloudy days, strong sunlight while driving can be a problem for drivers. Ensure the driver has perfect 100% UV protection sunglasses to beat the direct sunlight from a rear window.

Entertainment Essentials For Road Trips

Now, we have learned all the basics of travel, safety, and family essentials. How do we forget comfort and fun? Let’s check out here the entertainment essentials for road trips,

Neck Pillow: One of the most important things for travellers is to feel comfortable while travelling. Especially for kids, they have to deal with that head shaking! Depending on the comfort level you are looking for, this problem will be solved with a comfortable, simple seat belt or a good travel cushion for children.

Music & Audiobooks: Nowadays, we have our entertainment stuff on our smartphones. You can also try audiobooks or podcasts. However, playing music or books that will appeal to the whole family with different age groups and interests can be challenging, so you can try online music streaming apps to enjoy unlimited music.

Headsets: The next big thing is headphones! There is nothing worse than being distracted by such noises and uninterested songs. In other words, we can say headsets are our best friend on road trips, so don’t forget to take them with you.

Family games: Aside from music and toys, there are many word games and lore that you can play without any props, which is also a great idea. Be a savvy traveller; make your road trip a blend of learning and fun for your kids.

