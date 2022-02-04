College Football’s brightest stars and their futures

College Football is important for a number of reasons. Most NFL fans will simply point out that it offers a route into the professional game and, while that is true, there is far more besides with Football’s brightest stars .

All college sports are taken seriously by coaches and students. For those who don’t progress into the professional circuit, it teaches discipline, leadership and team skills that can be taken into any walk of life.

It’s also a great spectacle in its own right with thousands flocking to the games and many more watching on television. With the Super Bowl in sight and another set of NFL drafts to follow, what can those viewers tell us about the best players in College Football right now?

So near, yet so far for Alabama – Football’s brightest stars

Offensive Tackle Evan Neal was looking for back to back titles with the Alabama Crimson Tide roster, however they came up just short. He has since been drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars. His former team have been installed as the early favorites in the college football odds in the US.

Neal has a rare quality in the sense that he is an extremely agile athlete despite his huge frame. He’s 6ft 7 inches tall and weighs 350 pounds but his pace and movement fly in the face of those numbers.

It is the tradition in the draft picks for the worst performing team to make the first selection. Jacksonville Jaguars, with their 2-12 record in the regular season carry that dubious accolade so Neal will be making his way to TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars certainly need a player of his quality and versatility.

Other footballers involved at Alabama include Will Anderson Jr, Christian Harris, Bryce Young and John Metchie III. As a quarterback, Young may well be the most valuable player at the next available drafts with a number of NFL franchises likely to show interest.

Once again, that could put the Jacksonville Jaguars in the frame while the Detroit Lions will also be among the first to draft new players. The Lions traded QB Tim Boyle from the Green Bay Packers in March but his appearances were limited and his stats were poor when he did take to the field.

Stars of the Lone Star State

Texas A&M may not be enjoying as much success as their rivals across in Alabama but they are producing just as many talented players.

Among those sizing up a pro career are Offensive Linesman Kenyon Green, Defensive End DeMarvin Leal and Tight End Jalen Wydermeyer.

Rattling the Cages

Alabama and Texas A&M may be producing the highest density of promising players but the man at the top of most lists is flying something of a lone flag. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler is regarded by many as the best performing player in 2021 and that marks an impressive comeback.

The young quarterback struggled at the start of last year with six turnovers across ten quarters in three games. As a result of those returns, he was benched in the third game against the Longhorns but Rattler has responded in the best possible way.

With 47 passes at a minimum of 20 yards last season, he came in ninth in the national rankings and is now eyeing up the Heisman Trophy.

However, a late season dip in form has led to some questions over the QB’s consistency. In fact, some outlets are even suggesting that he will be a mid to late round pick in the 2022 draft at best. That could potentially leave one of the more successful teams making a bid.

Green Bay Packers have experienced issues with their collective quarterbacks and Spencer Rattler could add some strength to their roster.

A Draft to Remember

Many other top class college athletes have been making a name for themselves across 2021. The top franchises in the NFL will be scouting extensively, as they always do, and there will be some tough choices in the offseason.

Among the other names vying for a professional contract are Derek Stingley Jr, Sam Howell, Chris Olave, Marvin Mims, Bryan Bresee, Malik Willis, Matt Corrall and Brandon Joseph.

There are many more but those are the cream of the current crop and among those most likely to attract attention when the draft comes along in 2022.

It’s strange for outsiders to think that the best performing college Football’s brightest stars can end up with the worst NFL team but this may, ultimately, be good for their overall development. Players such as Bryce Young and Evan Neal may well get more game time if they end up at the Jaguars as opposed to the Super Bowl winner.

For now, those are the names in the draft frame and it will be fascinating to follow their development in 2022 and beyond.