Live Stressless – Tips for Choosing the Best Medicare Plan

Life can get busy; you work hard, and when time allows, you try to do things you enjoy. Visiting friends or going to exciting events is foremost when planning those weekends and holidays. The last thing on your mind is Medicare, and it’s not something you want to worry about.

Every year during Medicare’s open enrollment season, it’s time to make smart choices. Follow our tips for the best medicare plan for a stress-free life.

What is Medicare?

Medicare is an insurance that covers the costs of various medical services. It’s not only there to help people pay for medical expenses, but it also includes services that prevent illness. Some of these are as follows:

Free annual wellness check-ups

Period screenings for Cardiovascular Disease

Breast, vaginal and cervical cancer for women

Prostate cancer for men

Diabetes screening

Depression

Flu shots

How to Choose the Best Medicare Plan

There are three primary steps when choosing a Medicare plan.

Step 1: Do You Want an Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage Plan?

An original Medicare plan includes hospital and medical insurance. On this plan, you have a choice of which medical providers you want to use.

Medicare Advantage also contains hospital and medical insurance, but you are limited to a network of healthcare providers. On the advantage plan, your yearly out-of-pocket costs are lower than on the original medicare one.

Step 2: Do You Need Prescription Medication Coverage?

On the original medicare plan, this coverage would need to be taken out separately, and an extra premium is payable. With the advantage plan, the prescribed medication usually forms part of it. It’s especially crucial for people who are on chronic medication, or older people who tend to get ill more often.

Step 3: Do You Want Supplemental Coverage?

Getting one of the best Medicare Supplement plans would be worthwhile if you decide to take an original Medicare plan. It would help you cover costs such as copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles that aren’t automatically included. You can’t get a supplement plan if you take the Medicare Advantage.

Once you’ve answered the questions above, you will have a better idea of what you need. The next step is to research the various types of plans available and which would fit your needs as well as your budget. Don’t hesitate to talk to brokers to find out what options are available on the market. Doing due diligence now will ensure that there is less to worry about later.

An extra consideration is the amount of travel that you do. Medicare Advantage works with a network of authorized medical providers. If you often travel, this might not be the best option as you mightn’t be able to get to an authorized doctor at that location and be forced to pay out of your pocket.

Make the Most of Your Medicare Plan

Choosing the right plan for you and your family is not just about the details of the policy. It also has a lot to do with your lifestyle and health aspirations. Most people take their health for granted, especially factors such as stress and burnout.

They do not take the time to give their body and mind a chance to heal and repair itself, and that leads to illness that could be avoided. Take advantage of the preventative measures offered by the plan to keep your health in check. Do the annual wellness visits, and be sure to get scanned for the recommended diseases.

Besides using the offered services, take responsibility for your health into your hands. Eat a healthier diet, try to incorporate some exercise even if you are very busy. To combat stress, try meditation or yoga to give your mind a break from its responsibilities. A healthy mind leads to a healthy body.

Maintain your Policy

Once you’ve chosen the ideal plan for you, it’s not enough to sign the policy once and forget about it. Revisit your policy one a year or at the most once every two years. Make sure to read any information or policy changes that you receive from your Medicare provider.

If you bought your policy through a broker, make an appointment so it can be updated or changed. Discuss differences with your broker upfront to amend the plan if necessary.

Lifestyle changes such as having a baby or planning to go on retirement might make you think about buying additional cover. Planning and researching new options upfront will ease the transition with less stress.

Conclusion

Your health is your most valuable asset, and once lost, it can’t be regained quickly. Make sure that you have a decent Medicare plan in place for those unexpected events. It will give you the peace of mind knowing you will get the help you need, when you need it, to keep you living healthier for longer.