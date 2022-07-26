Chhalla mud ke nahi aaya 2022 movie HD Download 1080p

Storyline:

Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya is an upcoming Punjabi language family drama movie which is being directed by Amrinder Gill. The movie will feature Amrinder Gill as the main lead and Binnu Dhillon and Sargun Mehta will act in supporting roles. The movie’s story has been written by Amberdeep Singh, while Lowkey will be composing the music for its soundtrack. Rhythm Boyz Entertainment will be responsible for its production and the Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya movie is scheduled to release on 29 July 2022.

Amrinder Gill

Binnu Dhillon

Sargun Mehta

Sydney Eberwein

Raj Kakra

Karamjit Anmol

Lowkey

Amrinder Gill

Shamir Cheema

Amberdeep Singh

Rhythm Boyz

