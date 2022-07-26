Chhalla mud ke nahi aaya 2022 movie HD Download 1080p
Contents
Storyline:
Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya is an upcoming Punjabi language family drama movie which is being directed by Amrinder Gill. The movie will feature Amrinder Gill as the main lead and Binnu Dhillon and Sargun Mehta will act in supporting roles. The movie’s story has been written by Amberdeep Singh, while Lowkey will be composing the music for its soundtrack. Rhythm Boyz Entertainment will be responsible for its production and the Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya movie is scheduled to release on 29 July 2022.
Movie Info:
- Movie Name: Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Language: Punjabi
- Production: Rhythm Boyz Entertainment & Amberdeep Films
Official Trailer:
Movie Cast:
- Amrinder Gill
- Binnu Dhillon
- Sargun Mehta
- Sydney Eberwein
- Raj Kakra
- Karamjit Anmol
Movie Directors:
- Lowkey
- Amrinder Gill
- Shamir Cheema
- Amberdeep Singh
- Rhythm Boyz
