Champions League Final: Bayern Munich Defeats Paris St-Germain

Right at the beginning of his career with PSG, Kingsley Coman has done it all wrong. Recently, during the Champions League final, he gave the French giants a disappointing ending. Right at the 59th minute, he hit a header for a far post from the cross of Joshua Kimmich, bringing his team to lose the league. The St-Germain team stood there in shock while the Bayern Munich lifted the Champions League trophy for the sixth time.

While the victory is a joy for all the team members, one person, in particular, is overwhelmed with it. Yes, we are talking about Hansi Flick, the coach of the Bayern Munich team. He took over as the interim coach of the team in November 2019. Since them, the Champions League is the second big victory for them after the Bundesliga. On the other hand, it was a disappointing event for the Paris St-Germain. Especially, superstar players such as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar not making it to the top is entirely unexpected. According to sources, they are unhappy after not being able to put in their best efforts. Moreover, they are the most surprised by Bayern keeper, Manuel Neuer’s game. He made it harder for the PSGs to win it, and finally emerged as the best player in the final match.

The exciting Champions League finals

While the French players were pretty steady throughout the game, they way Kimmich tripped Mbappe in the second half was a game-changer. However, the referee rejected all penalty claims by the PSG team. As a result, Bayern took over the lead in the game and marched towards victory. They are now the first team to lift the European trophy in every Champions League game in one single campaign. Moreover, Bayern showed some severe skills during the sixth and final game during the tournament. The team seems to be in its best form now. They have already proved that they can take over any team, even if they are compelling like the PSG. Besides, the kind of grit, organization, and determination throughout their game was pretty commendable. The way they baffled players like Neymar and Mbappe is not an easy thing to do.

A major thanks for the victory of the Bayern Munich goes to their coach Hansi Flick. He is guiding the team like no one before, and it shows in all the 21 wins of the team under his coaching. He seems to be reviving the team from where they had fallen after Kovac was shown the door last year. During this game, all the players were quite dependent on their keeper Neuer. He deserves the best player tag because he has shown us, sheer class, throughout the game. Neuer seems to be the best one to stand opposite Neymar to withstand and give it back during all the duels in the first half. All of those saves finally worked in their favor and contributed highly to the victory.

Waiting for the next game!

Bayern is the most deserving team to get hold of the trophy after winning every match. The series highlights were their games against Barcelona in the quarter-finals where the latter lost at 8-2, and PSG in finals. Both of these times, the Bayern team’s performances were spot-on, and the way they frustrated the French players was fascinating. It seems that the future of the Bayern team will be brighter. During the final game, the PSG was looking forward to some superb skills by Mbappe and Neymar. However, they unexpectedly became unable to overcome the barrier set by Bayern Munich. It is disappointing that the PSG failed to achieve the Champions League trophy after so much investment also.

According to experts, the French team had quite a chance to win during the first half of the game. However, a lousy finishing gave an advantage to the already robust Neuer. Moreover, the mistake on Mbappe’s end during the closure of the game was the last nail on the coffin for PSG. Although this was the best Champions League for the PSG team, the experience of defeat is always painful. Not just the players, but their guide Thomas Tuchel is also unfortunate after the loss. Besides, both Mbappe and Neymar are still two of the most influential players of PSG. However, they must now gear up to face more vigorous opposition in the future too.