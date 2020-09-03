Chadwick Boseman of Black Panther Fame Dies Due to Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman died on Friday, August 28, leaving millions of fans in tears. The Black Panther star was 43 years old at the time of his death. According to the official statement posted on the Twitter account of Chadwick Boseman, the actor was receiving treatment for colon cancer for the last four years. Finally, he breathed his last in his home in the presence of his wife and family. We should remember him as a person who went through so much suffering but never showed the pain on screen.

He worked till the last phase of his life, delivering some of the masterpieces that gained him much love and wishes. Films such as Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom by August Wilson, 5 Bloods, and Marshall were some of the movies made while undergoing regular chemotherapy and surgeries. His most honorable moment was being able to liven up the character of King T’Challa in Black Panther.

Chadwick Boseman: Education and career

Chadwick Boseman was born in USA’s South Carolina and finished his secondary education from Howard University. From the start to the end of his career, Boseman portrayed several Black characters on screen. For example, Jackie Robinson and James Brown in 42 and Get on Up are two of his remarkable works. Later, Chadwick Boseman became one of the essential parts of the Marvel project. He became the first Black Man as a Marvel lead actor.

His performance as Captain America: Civil War’s Black Panther was nothing short of phenomenal. He not only entered the A-league but also became a favorite of Marvel fans. People across the world wanted to see more of him, and that too in a separate Black Panther movie. Later, the dream came true, and Black Panther hit the theaters breaking several records.

It also received an Academy Award nomination for the best picture. Moreover, Black Panther was the first-ever superhero movie to receive a similar nomination. Eventually, the film received six more nominations, including that of the Oscars. Black Panther also won a few awards, becoming the first Oscar-winning piece of the MCU’s. Later, Chadwick Boseman went on to act in two other Marvel movies, where he again became a part of the Avengers team. These two movies were the Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Boseman spoke about the oppression of Black people

Black Panther became the center of attraction during the 2019 awards season, primarily due to its Black cast. The film also bagged the 2019 Guild Awards for the best cast for the representation of colored actors. During the thanking speech, Chadwick Boseman spoke about the cultural value of the project. He also said that the superhero movie was an inspirational one, and groundbreaking too at several levels.

During his speech, the actor became emotional and said that being a young and talented Black man was not easy. Then He said that every such man has to go through a painful journey of rejection. People always make him realize that there is hardly a scope to show his talent on a stage or the screen. It is often insulting to be like the tail and never the head, or be beneath and never above.

Boseman said that the same experiences became an inspiration for all of the actors in that movie. They felt the compassion and urge to show the world what they have in them. Besides, the Black Panther was more than just business. They were not working on it for awards or money because it was a platform for them to express. He said that the world had to see that they were all normal human beings. So, there was no reason to outcast Black people in every phase of life.

Chadwick Boseman was an inspirational personality

Chadwick Boseman was a Howard University alumni who received his bachelor’s degree in film direction in 2000. Later, in 2018, a couple of months after his famous work Black Panther, he went back to college to address the students. He spoke about different ongoing issues encouraging the students to keep fighting for the right. Boseman said that everyone who is fighting at present is making way for those who want to follow in the upcoming years.

In the same ceremony, Boseman received an honorary doctorate from his Alma Mater. At the end of the event, University President Wayne A.I. Frederick praised Boseman. He called him a shining example of the values of excellence, leadership, service, and truth, which are also the institution’s core values. After his death, millions of fans, public officials, celebrities expressed their reactions and sympathies. In a tweet by Kamala Harris, she wrote that her fellow and friend Bison Chadwick Boseman left the world too soon. However, his life was inspirational for all the differences that it made.

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

Several other colleagues and film stars could not hold back their grief at the demise of such a talented actor and a wonderful human being.