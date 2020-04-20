Casino Sign Up Bonuses: How Do They Work?

If you are a newcomer in the world of online casinos, you may be feeling a little overwhelmed by the many offers that you continuously receive from these casinos.

Actually, any time you visit any online casino’s homepage, you are bombarded with different offers and bonuses. Many a time, a lot of players are left confused, even wondering how online casinos are able to afford all these free money.

Well, the truth is, this money is not free in any way, and we will try to cover that in detail below. Also, we will explain to you how you can take advantage of these bonuses to make extra profit.

Casino Bonuses

Almost all online casinos offer a bonus to players joining them for the first time. In most cases, the deposit is referred to as a first-time deposit, and its main aim is to entice new players to make a deposit on the casino.

These first-time bonuses are a certain percentage match, and in most cases, the casino places a cap on the overall amount of the bonus.

Take, for example, an online casino offering a first deposit bonus of 300% match up to $3000. This simply means that for every dollar that you deposit on the casino (up to $1000), you will be awarded an extra dollar in bonus money. At Deluxe Casino Bonus, we have detailed coverage of how bonuses work and you can visit for more details.

How Online Casinos Award Bonuses

Different online casinos have their own different structures on how they award the bonuses. Below is a brief outlook of what to expect with these bonuses:

Play Only Bonus

This is the most common type of online casino bonus. With this type of bonus, the bonus money is kept in a separate account. This means that you are not allowed to withdraw it, but you are allowed to use it to wager.

With this type of bonus, each bet you make means the money is deducted from your bonus balance.

If your bet wins, the profit is deducted and held in your real balance, while the original bet is returned to the bonus balance.

To withdraw the winnings, you will be required to meet some requirements set by the particular casino; however, it is not possible to withdraw the bonus balance.

Withdrawable Bonus

This type of bonus is a bit rare but it is there. With this type of bonus, the money you deposit together with the bonus is immediately credited to your account. For example, if you make a deposit of $500 and the online casino has a bonus offer of up to 100%, it means you will be awarded up to $500 as a bonus. This translates to $1,000 in your account.

However, this comes with a catch, and you are required to “clear” the bonus before the online casino allows you to make a withdrawal of the bonus money.

Remember, there are also wagering details that depend on the casino.

Free Play Bonus

This type of bonus is relatively common. An online casino gives you free money once you sign up. You do not have to make a deposit to be awarded this type of bonus.

However, it comes with some strong strings attached, and oftentimes, a casino will require you to wager the bonus for as many as fifty times (sometimes more) prior to making a withdrawal.

Reload Bonus

Finally, we have the reload bonus which is basically a play only type of bonus. However, with the reload bonus, you are allowed to redeem the bonuses on any deposit that you make on the casino.

After you make the first deposit, the casino will give you either a monthly or a weekly reload bonus offer. This is one of the tricks that the casino uses to ensure that you keep on making deposits and playing.

Conclusion

Casino bonuses come in all shapes and sizes. You just need to learn the tricks that online casinos use so as not to fall into a trap with the many good offers that they promise.

Some of the things you need to look keenly into when dealing with casino’s bonuses include the time requirement. There are some bonuses that expire within a set time, so it is important to note that first-hand.

Additionally, some casinos only allow certain games for the clearing requirements. Not many casinos allow games like video poker as a clearing requirement, given its low house edge.