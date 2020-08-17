What Casino Games Pay Out the Most? These 7 Games

When you think about it, casino games are based on math. Every game has a probability score coded in its Random Number Generator software. The higher this score, the more it helps players win.

Against that backdrop, it makes sense to play the best-paying casino games. They give you the best chances of winning. Additionally, they tend to be more entertaining and come with jackpots, free spins, and multipliers.

In case you’re wondering, you can find the best online casinos for high-paying games at https://casinogurus.com/. Once you identify a good gaming site and create an account, then consider playing some of these seven games.

#7: European Roulette—97.3%

European Roulette is what experts recommend when you ask which version of the game you should play. It features numbers 1 to 36 plus 0. If you bet a number correctly and win, you get paid 35 to 1.

Roulette has plenty of ways to gamble, though. You could bet on black/red, even/odds, pairs or triples. The odds of winning each bet differ, and so does the payout rate. All the same, European roulette is programmed to pay 97.3% of wagered money.

Like blackjack, you can use tricks and strategies to play roulette profitably. Some people even claim to sell profitable systems. But more often than not, they don’t work.

#6: Blood Suckers (NetEnt)—98%

Blood Suckers is another high-RTP slot that also top-rated. This is important because it shows people like it. And in many cases, people like games they found exciting or helped them win money.

Where can you play Blood Suckers? Find NetEnt casinos. Most of them offer NetEnt games and titles from more software providers. So, you’ll have more games to play besides Blood Suckers.

That said, Blood Suckers features a vampire theme. It’s based on the Victorian era and features cartoonish illustrations. As you would expect, you need to find Vampiric essentials to win money: garlic, vial, a bible with a cross, and a bloodied arrow and bow.

Blood Suckers pays up to 50,730x, which explains its appeal. There’s also a jackpot that pays 30,000 coins and a bonus round worth 20,320x your wager.

#5: 1429 Uncharted Seas (Thunderkick)—98.6%

Inspired by medieval sailors, 1429 Uncharted Seas is one of the most well thought out slots. It deviates from the regular fruits and bars symbols. And it also offers an eye-catchy introduction.

The game starts with a scene set on a ship cabin. Then there’s a desk shaping as the wind increases and a map of the ocean that acts as the slot’s background. Every other feature that appears in the game is based on items sailors used in the middle-ages.

All the same, 1429 Uncharted Seas is a high-RTP game. And that means you have a better chance of winning from this slot than may one-man bandits out there. Unfortunately, it pays exceedingly small amounts.

The best winning symbol is a mermaid that multiplies your bet 50x. And you must trigger five mermaids to get this payout. The octopus is the next best icon, but it pays a paltry ten coins per line. With that in mind, it’s not a surprise that 1429 Uncharted Seas has average ratings despite its top payout rate.

#4: Monopoly Big Event (Barcrest)—99%

If you grew up playing Monopoly, you’ll like the slot version of it. The best way to play this game is through the ‘Big Bet’ option. You get a 99% RTP rate with this option. But you must play five spins for $20 or $30. Otherwise, the game’s regular payout rate stands at 96%.

It’s a highly attractive game with free spins and bonus rounds. You receive 10 to 20 free spins when you trigger specific cards. There are also a couple of multipliers, and you can win up to 250,000 credits.

#3: Blackjack—99.5% RTP

Blackjack is one of the most popular table games in casinos. It’s played against a dealer, and the objective is to form a hand closest to or equal to twenty-one (21). If your hand exceeds 21, you bust—a loss.

Crucially, your hand must be better than that of the dealer to win. If you both produce a perfect blackjack (21), it’s a push—a draw. In many casinos, you get paid 3:2 after every win. That means a $10 bet earns you $15 plus your initial $10 wager.

The best part about blackjack is that you can increase your odds of winning through tricks and strategies. Card counting is the most popular blackjack tricks. Some mathematicians and professionals have won millions using the technique. But take note, casinos hate card counters.

#2: Mega Joker (NetEnt)—99%

Mega Joker is one of the best-paying slot machines out there. It’s also one of the best-rated casino games and fore valid reasons. First, Mega Joker is simple enough to play. You can bet from 10p or the way to £10 per line.

Mega Joker features a classic layout: 5X4 reels, five pay lines, and fruits and bars as symbols. There’s also a mega joker and progressive jackpot to watch out for. But in many cases, cherries, grapes, lemons, and oranges are the most recurring symbols.

These are not your average fruit symbols, though. Lemons payout 20,000 coins, grapes, and melons squeeze out 32,000 coins and pears 48,000 coins. The Lucky 7 symbol pays 80,000 coins while Jokers pay up 400,000 coins.

#1: Jacks or Better Video Poker—99.5% RTP

Jacks or Better is arguably the most common variants of video poker. And it’s also one of the best paying games out there. It’s a simple game to play.

You place a bet and press “deal’” Five cards appear randomly You choose cards to pick and discard the rest The machine deals more card to form a poker hand

Like Texas Hold’Em, video poker deals standard hands: High card, two pair, three of a kind, full house, flush, four of a kind, and Royal Flush. With Jacks or Better, you get paid up to 4000x your stake. You can also double down just before the final round, which means you could further magnify your profits.