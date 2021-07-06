Car accidents are unpredictable, and, sometimes, they leave people with huge physical and financial problems. If you happen to be in an accident due to someone else’s mistake on the road, you can sue and get monetary compensation for your injury. Many people are unaware of their rights and the information behind getting these compensations.

Also, different states have different rules in place when it comes to car accident lawsuits. Therefore, you should always hire a Georgia car accident lawyer’s services if you are from Georgia for the best legal representation when handling car accident lawsuits.

How Should You File for a Car Accident Lawsuit?

It is essential to always seek the services of a lawyer once the accident has happened. This is because they will help you in many different ways, like handling your paperwork, valuing your claim, negotiating on your behalf, and representing you in court if there are disagreements with the insurance company, among other things.

Also, you should seek medical attention whether you have visible injuries or not. You need to ensure that you have no internal injuries that might lead to long-term damages. When you do, ensure you keep the medical records, as this is evidence that you could use to build your lawsuit claim.

Collect all the necessary evidence like medical reports, a copy of the report to your insurance company, take pictures with your phone of the accident scene, and even receipts from all the bills, including the taxi bill to the hospital and the hospital bills. If you miss work because of the accident, you need to state that as well and the amount of money you have lost. All this information will help your lawyer when valuing your claim.

When Should You File for a Car Accident Lawsuit?

Different states have different time limits for filing a car accident lawsuit, as stated in the statute of limitations. One of the advantages of having a lawyer is that they will help you file your claim on time if you are in the hospital or unable to do it yourself due to other varying reasons.

How Long Will a Car Accident Lawsuit Take?

Some cases take longer than others (some may take months and other years), especially if they end up in a trial. If the negotiations between the responsible insurance company and your lawyer yield no results, there are other steps to take, like mediation before you end up on trial.

If all the necessary steps still lead to disagreements, then both parties can proceed to trial, and the judge and jury are responsible for whether you will win the settlement. However, most car accident lawsuits do not go to trial, and insurance companies often choose to settle outside court.

It is essential to have a lawyer with you so that you can get the correct value of your claim. The insurance companies will often take advantage of people with no representation by paying them less than the claim’s actual value.

What Determines the Amount of Money You Get for Compensation?

They are many factors that can help your lawyer value your claim. Some of them include the kind of injuries you get. If your injuries leave you incapacitated and unable to work, then the value of your claim will be higher than if you have less severe injuries. The emotional damages, the hospital bills, the money you lose from missing work, the kind of damages to your car if you were driving, and the cause of the accident, among other things.

Having an attorney is vital to the amount of money you will receive as compensation. They will be able to negotiate on your behalf and ensure that they maximize the amount.

Are You Ready to File for a Car Accident Lawsuit?

If you are in this unfortunate circumstance, ensure that you hire the services of a good lawyer. The role that they play in ensuring you get the most out of your settlement is undeniable, from handling your paperwork to valuing your claim, negotiating on your behalf, and even representing you in court. The duration of these lawsuits differ, and the ones that end up in trial often take much longer than those that end up in a settlement.

Also, it is necessary to collect any evidence because it will play a massive role in valuing your claim, subsequently determining the amount of money you will get as compensation. Car accident lawsuits may be beneficial, especially if you are not at fault.