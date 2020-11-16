If you are reading this article because you are considering the next steps toward kicking the habit, congratulations! Quitting smoking is the best way to start a healthy lifestyle. It is also one of the hardest things some people ever do, and if this is not your first attempt, you’re not alone.

Some studies indicate that it takes between eight and ten tries to quit smoking, but there are people who try as many as 30 times before they are successful. The most important thing to remember is that slipping is not failure, and the fact that you keep trying means you have the strength and perseverance to beat this addiction.

You may also want to keep in mind that you do not have to go cold turkey. These days there are more cessation aids than there ever were before. Nicotine gum hit the market in the 70s, patches came in the 80s, and the last decade or two has seen an explosion of devices and products meant to help people give up tobacco.

With vapes and e-cigarettes, you get to keep the ritual of smoking, and some even deliver nicotine. However, you are still inhaling potentially harmful chemicals into your lungs. Nicotine gums, patches, pills, nasal sprays, and inhalers help, too. However, these can get expensive and some may need the supervision of a doctor.

Black Buffalo’s tobacco free chew offers an alternative that delivers medical-grade nicotine without a doctor’s supervision, allows you to maintain a ritual, does not require inhaling anything into the lungs, and is reasonably priced. You can find it online, and it may be worth considering if you are looking for a different kind of solution.

For the rest of this article, let’s take a look at some ways that you can prepare yourself so this time is the last time you ever have to quit smoking, and you are well on your way to start a healthy lifestyle which is tobacco-free.

Setting a date in the future gives you time to mentally and emotionally prepare for quitting. Marking your calendar signifies the importance of the event. It’s a day that you’ll want to remember in the future, and many people celebrate their anniversaries of the day they took control of one of the strongest addictions there is.

Marking the calendar ahead of time also solidifies the day in your mind and makes it something you are more likely to stick to. Take it one step further and mark your milestones so you have something to look forward to as well.

Your body starts to change as early as 20 minutes after your last cigarette, and there are significant effects at one day, two and three days, one week, two weeks, and so on. Mark them down in your calendar now so you remember to celebrate when you’re in the thick of withdrawal.

Talk to Friends and Family About Quitting

Some people are embarrassed to talk to others about their struggle with addiction to cigarettes, but the problems you face are probably more common than you think. Most people who quit experience hardship, and they are not successful on the first try. If you know anyone who has ever smoked, you probably know someone who had a difficult time quitting.

In addition to the fact that you probably have someone in your close circle who has or does currently smoke, you certainly have people in your life who will be happy for your decision and excited to cheer you on and give you support.

Talking to your friends and family about your efforts to quit can help you find the support you need to keep going, and it can keep you accountable as well. Who wants to disappoint their grandmother after all? And you never know, you may have someone in your life who gets inspired to join you on their journey and kick their own smoking habit.

Plan for Withdrawal

There is no getting around the fact that no matter how well you set yourself up for quitting, you’re going to experience symptoms of withdrawal. You may develop headaches, mood swings, and difficulty sleeping; and you will have times of gnawing cravings.

Typically, your withdrawal symptoms will peak around three days after your last cigarette, and they will take about three to four weeks to subside. Once you get past the hump, things will get easier, but you’re likely going to have moments of cravings even after. The most important thing to keep in mind is that they are temporary.

Cravings generally only last 15 to 20 minutes, and then they pass. Make sure you are set up to deal with withdrawal symptoms and cravings ahead of time so you aren’t caught off guard. Stock up on healthy snacks that you enjoy. Drink lots of water. Find some five or 10-minute exercise or yoga routines you can do instead of smoking. Talk to a friend about offering support and call them when the moment strikes.

The thing to keep in mind is that you need to do things the way it feels right for you. Start a healthy lifestyle, it’s your best chance at success is going to be to tailor your plan to your personal style and needs. Whatever you do, don’t give up. You can do it!