Can a DWI Affect My Career?

DWI is an acronym for driving while intoxicated. It is an illegal offense to drive under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Not only is it an offense, but it also brings harm to other road users. You may even cause an accident or damage property leading to further loss. DWI is simply best avoided by not drinking and driving.

If arrested by a police officer driving while intoxicated, you will be arrested and charged with drunk driving. Depending on the severity of your case, you can face jail time or have your license revoked. It is also a requirement to attend substance abuse courses if your blood alcohol levels are high.

When convicted with the DWI charges, it is essential to get legal help. A DWI lawyer can help you plea for a bargain for lesser penalties and charges. Your DWI lawyer can also offer you support throughout the ordeal and explain specific issues that may arise in the trial case.

Here are some of the ways a DWI can affect your career.

Suspended License

If convicted of DWI, your license will be suspended. If you commute to your place of work, this will obviously affect you. If that’s the case, you will have to hire a private driver or take a taxi, which might be quite expensive. The idea of using public transport can be so exhaustive by the end of the day.

Losing Your Job

Your driving license might be essential to you if you are a commercial driver. You may end up losing your career since most driving companies tend to be reluctant to retain drivers with DWI records. Having a potentially dangerous driver on the road is one thing an employer cannot risk happening.

You may also get fired due to missing work since you will be occupied with the court hearings. Excessive absenteeism will cause problems, and you will likely lose your job.

Difficulty with Future Job Applications

A DWI conviction can make it hard to get future jobs. Many applications require you to state whether you have ever been convicted or arrested. The employer will insist on a background check since they need a security clearance. The DWI records will hinder your potential employer from hiring you. To avoid such cases, always ensure you don’t drink and drive.

Loss of Professional License

In most disciplines such as medicine, law, banking, and many others, a single DWI can have a grave effect on your license. If you are arrested, you should notify your licensing agency before they find out in other ways. You will likely lose your license, which will eventually lead to losing your job.

Insurance Loss

Many insurance companies refuse to provide insurance to people after DWI convictions. If your insurance refuses to insure, you may try out other daring companies. The premiums you will pay will be higher than when you never had the DWI on your record, but it will be a better offer than nothing.

Difficulty Getting Education

Many colleges and universities might be reluctant to enroll you in their institutions. If you get lucky and find an institution, you will have to prove that you have gone through the treatment program. Lack of finance may hinder you from progressing with your studies, and with the DWI records, it will be hard to get the aid. Without proper education, you will not have the career you always wanted.

Conclusion

Generally, the best advice is not drinking and driving. If you have to drink, call a taxi or use other means to avoid all these kinds of consequences. Your DWI lawyer can help you get fewer penalties, but the rest will be on you. Keep your career and life in order by thinking critically before getting behind the wheel after a few drinks.