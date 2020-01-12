Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Will Release Soon With its Rapid Fire Mode!

Call of Duty season 2 is coming to an end that was all about the Zombie mode and new characters. However, now fans are exiting for season 3 that will bring new weapons, maps, operators, modes and many more.

We hope that call of duty mobile season 3 will come the same way as the previous season. As you know the beta server has been lived and players are finding some clues, but they will come with the new season.

According to Activision, the release date of Call of Duty mobile Season 3 has announced. Yes! The wait is over the third series of the game is coming on 18th January 2020. However, some spoilers are saying the third series will come on 20th January 2020.

Fans are so excited after listening that call of duty is coming in mid-January with its third instalment. Moreover, According to Activision, there will be a rapid-fire mode, a multiplayer mode, and it’s a first time when this feature is making its way in call of duty: Mobile.

Therefore players will experience with a new mode, and the official statement was stated as “the upcoming mode will be fast-packed, and deliver the action-packed adventure.”

Players will get the infinite ammo and grenades, but the MP mode will be available for a limited time. Furthermore, new maps and themes would be introduced along with special weapons in call of duty mobile season 3