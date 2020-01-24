Call of Duty League 2020 New Partnerships revealed for the famous game!

Here we are sharing a new update for you regarding your favourite game, Call of Duty.

Call of Duty League is rolling out the partner list of 2020 with Sponsor of Mountain Dew Amp Game Fuel, PlayStation and in the US Air Force.

Mountain Dew’s gaming drink will return as an official beverage. The official platform for the call of duty League 2020 will be PlayStation 4 as well as the presenting sponsor of call of duty challengers will be the amateur competition that will be held at league events.

Furthermore, Astro Gaming and SCUF Gaming is returning partners that have a deal through 2022 and later has a deal through 2021. Astro is responsible for the headset, and MixAmp category designation and SCUF is the official controller.

Besides Astro will sponsor a new content for CDL and its MVP award on top of making a special CDL headset and tags for each other. SCUF will activate its events and make special teams.

The U.S. Air Force signed one year deal that saw at events with flight simulators and in broadcast as a sponsor of the Match Metrics feature. CRO of Esports said we have proud on all these incredible brands as partners for the inaugural Call of the Duty League season.

Our partner supports the players to win the league championship and provide a better experience while attending Home Series matches.