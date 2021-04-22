Call of Duty 2021: What to Expect from the Game?

There are multiple gossips on the network about the next DLC of Call of Duty, which is expected to be released this year already. According to an insider, the shooter could take place in the 1950s in an alternate story. Even the possible name of the new Call of Duty (WWII: Vanguard) appeared on the network.

People say that the turning point in the new version of the game will be the fact that Germany was not defeated in World War II in 1945, and battles are still ongoing in the 1950s. The insider did not provide any other details about the game, but we can expect something interesting from the game dev company.

No matter what’s happening in reality, the ROMs Planet platform will offer a new version of the game if it will be released. It is noteworthy that Sledgehammer Games, which is responsible for the new part of the franchise, has previously worked on the restart of Wolfenstein. In the latter case, the gaming process also takes place in an alternate history. So we can expect something similar from the next DLC of Call of Duty.

Another insider, Victor_Z, mentioned that gaming events would unfold during the Second World War. Game journalist Tom Henderson said that in the new Call of Duty, the developers would talk about guerrilla warfare, and the Warzone mode would be integrated into the title.

Call of Duty: Mobile — The Day of Reckoning Has Come

A major update has been recently made for the mobile shooter Call of Duty: Mobile. At the same time, the second season of 2021, called “Day of Reckoning”, has been launched in the game.

The manufacturer has added two classic multiplayer maps: “Shoot House” and “Shipment.” They are already well known by fans of the series. In the new game version, you will also find several operators, including Alex and Charlie from the restart of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the next battle pass, which provides the opportunity to unlock various cosmetic items and weapons. In particular, the free version of the latter includes the “Val” slot machine and a napalm drop as a reward for the accumulated points.

Besides, the “Pursuit” event will soon be there, which will allow you to take command of a special forces soldier. All in all, just like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla here, Call of Duty developers will pleasantly surprise you with something new and captivating.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Suddenly Got Three New Maps

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare developers have added three new maps to the game without prior notice. The change has been reported by the Eurogamer portal. The shooter’s active support ended in December after the sixth season. Therefore, fans of the game were very surprised by the appearance of the Killhouse, Airbase Al-Raab, and Drainage maps.

As the developers stated on the official website, fresh game updates will reduce the storage space, and the sizes of the patches will vary from 52 to 133 GB, depending on the platform.

Reducing the file sizes of Call of Duty after the patch will happen according to the below scheme:

PlayStation 5: 10.9 GB/30.6 GB;

PlayStation 4: 10.9 GB/30.6 GB;

Xbox Series X/S: 14.2 GB/33.6 GB;

XboxOne: 14.2 GB/33.6 GB;

PC: 11.8 GB/30.6 GB.

Patch size for Call of Duty before the patch:

PlayStation 5: 52 GB;

PlayStation 4: 52 GB;

Xbox Series X/S: 57.8 GB;

XboxOne: 57.8 GB;

PC: 52.4 GB/133.6 GB.

Conclusion

It should be noted that, according to the authoritative American magazine Time, Call of Duty: Warzone took the honorable 7th place in the ranking of the best games in 2020. This speaks of its enormous popularity in the world. It is no wonder that so many people are waiting for the release of a new installment of the Call of Duty series in late 2021. It will most probably become even more successful than the current version of the game.