BSN vs. ADN: Why Employers Want Highly-Educated Nurses

An associate’s degree in nursing is all you need if you want to get into a nursing career as quickly as possible. But recently, the educational landscape for nurses is changing, with more and more employers actively seeking to take on nurses who are educated to the BSN level. Because of this, an increasing number of nursing students are deciding to forego the associate’s degree in favor of spending more time and putting in more effort to getting a BSN when preparing for their future career. BSN-educated nurses are not only in much higher demand when it comes to healthcare employment, but the BSN is also the minimum requirement for the majority of advanced nursing career pathways, meaning that if you want to eventually work as a nurse practitioner, nurse leader, nurse educator or specialist nurse, you’ll need to get this degree.

Reducing the Advanced Nursing Shortage

Nurses that are educated with a BSN are more likely to progress into more advanced careers, since it is easier for them to get accepted to study for master’s degree programs in nursing and other advanced training programs for nursing specialties. Right now, a shortage of good nurse educators is one of the driving forces behind the shortage of nurses in the US. Without enough education professionals to prepare new nurses for working in this role, the shortage is going to be difficult to rectify. The more nurses that get into this career role with a BSN, the more professionals there will be who are suited to take on advanced nursing roles, including nurse education positions.

Improving the Healthcare System Overall

A significant number of hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare employers are now requiring nurses to have a BSN as a minimum requirement for education. This is in part due to more healthcare institutions seeking Magnet status to certify that they provide excellent or outstanding care and offer an ideal work environment for nurses and other healthcare professionals, and partly due to the fact that statistics are beginning to increasingly show that more BSN-educated nurses have a positive impact on patient care and outcomes. Currently, studies have found that when there are just 10% more BSN-educated nurses in the workforce, patients experience fewer hospital-related infections and diseases, have shorter stays, and there are fewer patient fatalities. More BSN-educated nurses leads to a reduction in patient mortality rates by 4%, along with a lower rate of complications and readmissions.

Why Get a BSN to Get into Nursing?

If you want to become a nurse, there are many reasons to consider getting a BSN rather than an associate’s degree. With more employers looking to hire BSN-educated nurses, getting this qualification often leads to getting hired faster and enjoying more career opportunities. For nurses and aspiring nurses, some of the main benefits of getting a BSN include better career prospects, earning potential, and higher demand.

Better Career Prospects

Nurses will often be those who benefit the most from getting a BSN. Getting this degree means that as a nurse, you will enjoy better career prospects and often find it easier to get work. When you have a BSN, you are not only going to be in higher demand for registered nursing roles, but you will also find it easier to advance in your career. A BSN is typically the minimum requirement for nurses who want to get into more advanced roles in the future that require an MSN or more advanced degree. If you aspire to get into a role in nursing management and leadership, as a nurse practitioner, or nurse educator in the future, you will need a minimum of a BSN to enroll on the advanced programs that are required to get into these positions. Along with this, specialist areas in nursing such as neonatal nursing, nurse midwifery, nurse anesthetist and others will also require applicants to hold at least a BSN before embarking on specialist training.

How to Get Your BSN

It is clear to see that getting a BSN is the best option for nurses who want to make the most of their career. With an increasing number of employers looking to hire BSN-educated nurses, it’s likely that in the future, the BSN is going to be a minimum requirement for nurses. This is already in place in the State of New York thanks to the BSN-in-ten regulation that means all nurses need to get this degree within ten years of starting work in the field.

Getting your BSN is now more accessible than ever thanks to online nursing degree programs. If you are currently working as a registered nurse and have an associate’s degree, you can find bridge programs designed to build on your current knowledge and skills to eventually get a BSN. If you have a bachelor’s degree in another subject and are considering changing your career to nursing, the accelerated BSN program online from Baylor University might be the best choice for you, allowing you to get your BSN in half the time compared to a traditional BSN. Some of the main benefits of getting your BSN online include:

Save Money: Despite similar tuition fees for both online and on-campus degree programs, getting your BSN online can be a good way to save money, since you will be studying at home and therefore paying much less for commuting and other associated expenses.

Flexibility: If you’re currently working as a registered nurse or are in a different career and want to change to nursing, flexibility is likely going to be something that you will need in order to get your degree. Online programs are often much more flexible compared to their campus-based counterparts, making it easier for you to fit your BSN study around your other commitments.

Larger Choice of Programs: When studying online, you do not need to worry about the location of the school as much as you would when studying on-campus. Since many online degrees do not require you to be present on campus throughout, you have a larger choice of schools and programs to consider.

Today, the BSN is becoming an increasingly more important for nurses and their employers. Highly-educated nurses are in higher demand, and likely to be the standard in the future.