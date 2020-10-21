Bristol Bears Win The European Trophy by Beating the French Toulon

Finally, the Bristol Bears win the European trophy after a massive lead of 32-19 over the Toulon. The Challenge Cup victory in France is more special for the Bristol team because it is their first time lifting the European Cup. The attack of Harry Randal after the 15 seconds was almost enough to decide the fate of the match. The victory of the West Country Club now is the first major one since 1983. While the Toulon team was mighty with a 16-10 lead over Bristol in the first half, things went opposite later. The second half was entirely in favour of Pat Lam’s team.

A lot of credit for the victory goes to Callum Sheedy and Max Malin. Their immense tactics and skill led the way for Bristol to achieve a very comfortable win. Moreover, it was a proud moment for the team to beat Toulon on their home ground in Aix-en-Provence. Also, the 1,000 people were mostly home-crowd to the French team, so it was an extra pressure there.

The Bristol Bears win the European trophy after six days of their 47-24 loss against the Wasps. The Bears’ victory was entirely unexpected after a semi-final Premiership that did not go quite well for them. However, now the condition is different, and the Bears may replace the Wasps. It may happen on the event of the domestic finals that is to take place on October 24. The primary reason for the same is COVID-19 pandemic. The same may lead to the inability of the Wasps to make it to the field on that day.

The Bristol Bears win the European trophy despite a lot of pressure.

Lam’s team of Bears was in tremendous pressure during the finals with a total of six players who were chucked out of the list due to injuries. It includes two of the best players of Bristol- Nathan Hughes and Charles Pitau. Moreover, the captain of Bristol Bears was also missing the match. He was spending time with his partner who gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on Friday, October 16. Besides, they were competing against a team that was now aiming for their fourth consecutive championship. However, the Bears proved their skill finally!

While the French were already three-times winners, and two times finalists in 2010 and 2012, the record of the Bears was not as impressive. Their first major show of skills was in 2018 that fetched them a position on the European League scoreboard. The teams were competing with each other on a 4-G pitch that was artificial and quick-flowing. However, the Bears somehow tackled the situation and managed to make a quick start. Remi Radradra, the Fiji champion shows his fantastic pace soon. As a result, it leads the way for Randall to kick-off his initial score.

On the other hand, Bryce Heem was crossing for Toulon with some great moves. Moreover, Louis Carbonel’s boot was enough to kick a six-point lead by the end of half-time already. During the first half, the Bristol team faced double disallowance already. Once, It was when Harry Thacker was celebrating a driving maul that was later declared invalid. Later, Joe Joys also got a chalk-off while he was trying to show some excellent skills. However, Lam’s team was dominating the French from beginning to end in the entire second half. The nail-biting game was exciting enough with serious suspense till the very end of it.

What does the man behind the game have to say about his team?

Pat Lam, the Bristol Director, says that he is incredibly proud of his boys who have played so well. He adds that they have kept his word of remaining true to their game. Lam says that his suggestion for the team before the match was not to lose their calm. He told them that Bristol Bears was a representation of their culture, and there was nothing to fear in the finals.

While the pressure was increasing by the interval, he did not lose hope even after the Toulon were leading with a 16-10. His suggestion for the Bears was to tidy up the mess and grab all opportunities that can make them win. He was happy that the boys took his advice, and brought the trophy home. The Toulon team has all big men, and so it was easy for them to slow down the Bears. However, the Bristol Bears shows how a game can flip when there is an involvement of proper skills and tactics.