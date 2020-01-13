Borderlands 3’s event scaled Takedown at Maliwan Blacksite and Event will go live!

Finally, Gearbox has decided to release Borderlands 3 in at the Maliwan Blacksite event that is going to live in next week. Borderlands 3 event is making it easier for those who have a hard time making progress but now hopefully they will find a party.

The game will go live on 16 January and end on 30th January. After that, Gearbox will bring the event back up to its intended difficulty level.

The scale takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite event would kickoff earlier this month. The event is preventing because it was started in November 2019. Players have the option to attempt the content solo.

Gearbox released a hotfix in this week and many concerns reported by players like issues with bonuses not applying during FL4K’s Furious Attack.

Furthermore, a concern added that Rakkcelerate was sometimes not applying the cooldown modifier the skill description and total weapons shield capacity was not appearing in the tooltip on the item card. Moreover, the team addressed that they saw the Arbalest of Discipline spawning with just shields.

Players will get several advantages in this two weeks event, and that would be great for endgame year. After this, even the game will come for players in non-scaling ways.