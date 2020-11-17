If one thing is for certain, it is that the average Aussie loves a gamble every now and again. No country spends more per capita a year on gambling than Australia, prompting a whole raft of online casino operators to move into the market in recent years. One of these is the recently-established Bongo.gg Casino, but just how trustworthy is this casino? In this article, we take a look into this question.

Background

Any blogger looking to create a good Bongo.gg review should start with a short background of the company. Established in August 2020, Bongo is owned by Reinvent N.V. and holds an online gambling operator’s license from Curacao. It is available to players from a wide range of countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada. However, it does not currently offer games to players from the UK, US, France or Spain. The site is available in an impressive 24 languages, meaning that it ranks among the more accessible that we have seen.

Support

Bongo does a relatively good job with customer service. There is a useful live chat function where you can field any questions that you have regarding services or products. You can also reach a customer service operative via email, which we have found to be responsive and reliable.

Unfortunately, there is currently no phone support or contact form on the site itself.

Payment Methods

One of the best things about Bongo.gg Casino is that it supports an almost unrivaled range of different payment methods. For deposits, you can use debit cards, a selection of popular e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and you can even deposit money via your local 7 Eleven or Sam’s Club store. It is much the same story when it comes to withdrawing, with withdrawals processed within a reasonable amount of time.

You may need to pass through a verification process to confirm your identity and address before withdrawing. However, this process was simple, quick and easy to navigate for us.

Look and Feel

Despite its Africa-inspired name, there is little on the site that indicates any theme that may be related to Africa. The colour code is overwhelmingly purple, and the site is neither jaw-droppingly beautiful nor extremely ugly.

But while the theme may not stand out from the crowd to any great degree, one thing that you can admire about it is its user interface. The design is impressive in the way that it manages to look and feel both compact and spacious at the same time. There is a wide variety of the best-loved casino games to keep you interested, and everything is laid out in a way that makes for a smooth and hassle-free gaming experience.

Conclusion

There are few things that Bongo.gg Casino does wrong and many others that it gets right. If we were to make one criticism, it would be that the range of games available is not quite as wide as with other established online casinos. Other than that, however, Bongo is trustworthy, and you are unlikely to encounter any problems here.