Blue Light Blocking Glasses from SmartBuyGlasses

Instagram obsessed? Binge-watching Netflix? Work on a computer? Go into the sun? If you said yes to any of these questions, then you’re exposing your eyes to blue light. We’re here to give you the lowdown on why you need blue light filtering glasses in the first place and the tech behind zFORT™ blue light blockers. Read on to find out more!

What is blue light?

Blue light a high energy visible light that comes from the sun as well as digital devices. Sunlight is made up of red, orange, yellow, green and blue light rays with different levels of energy and wavelengths. Blue light rays have short wavelengths between 380nm and 500nm with high energy levels. Studies have found that when blue light rays reach a wavelength of between 415-455nm, they could be extremely harmful to eye health as they penetrate through to the retina.

What are the benefits of blue light and the negatives?

Like anything in life, there are positives and dangers associated with blue light exposure.

You need some blue light exposure for potentially:

Boosting your memory and mood

Regulating your circadian rhythm (read your sleep cycle!)

Maintaining healthy development of the eyes in children

However, regular and frequent exposure to blue light, especially from artificial sources, could potentially pose health risks including:

Exposure at night time could cause difficulty sleeping and tiredness

It could increase headaches

It could increase digital eye strain

Maybe even cause damage to the retina leading to age-related macular degeneration

What’s zFORT™ ?

We would like to introduce you zFORT™ blue light block technology recently launched at SmartBuyGlasses.

zFORT™ is blue light blocking technology. Basically, it helps to block a portion of blue light wavelengths between 380 and 500nm from reaching your eye and potentially causing detrimental damage.

The blocker helps to scatter the wavelengths away from eyes, acting like a shield of protection. If you’re living in the 21st century, then you’re going to want to check them out since we rely on blue light-emitting technology for pretty much everything these days.

Why do you need blue light blocking glasses?

Every time you’re on a digital device, you’re increasing your exposure to blue light. It’s really important to take measures to limit the potentially negative health effects from our phones, laptops and gaming devices.

The main reasons we’re buying zFORT™ (and think you should too):