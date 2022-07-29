Black Panther 2022 English movie download 480p
Movie Storyline:
When King T’Challa dies, his partner Queen Ramonda, daughter Shuri, and reliable Wakandan protectors Okoye and the Dora Milaje should combat to preserve their u . S . A . From being taken over through outdoor forces. As they are trying to rebuild Wakanda, they’re joined by way of way of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross. Together, they forge a state-of-the-art course for the kingdom.
Movie Info:
Movie Name: Black Panther
Released: 2022-11-09
Genre: Adventure, Action, Science Fiction
Duration: 120 min
Country: United States of America
Production: Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige Productions
Movie Cast:
- Martin Freeman
- Angela Bassett
- Danai Gurira
- Winston Duke
- Lupita Nyong’O
- Daniel Kaluuya
Movie Trailer: