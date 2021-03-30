Best video game themed slots in Sol Casino Canada

If you are a fan of video games, you can enjoy the same video gaming experience while wagering and winning money on Sol Casino Canada. Slots that are based on popular video games offer the edginess of a casino-style to your favorite pastime. Here are some great video game slots in Sol Casino Canada that are worth wagering on.

Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider is one of the most popular movies and video games. If you are a fan of the game or movie, Sol Casino has got you covered. This is because it has a Tomb raider slot game from Microgaming with five reels and 15 paylines. It comes with great features including free spins, bonus games, wilds, free spins, and other high-paying symbols. What is even better is that the game has a high RTP of 896.65%.

You can play the slot on a PC or mobile device. If you would like to just get a taste of the game, you can play the demo version on Sol Casino Canada. Overall, this is a great slot that is based on the gaming theme. You can play on the Sol Casino which is now available in Canada to enjoy an adventurous gaming experience.

Hitman

Hitman is another slot game from Microgaming that has an action gaming theme. Inspired by the Hitman game, it features Agent 47 as the wild symbol. On the highest paying symbol, you can win 4000x of your symbols. Besides, the slot has 15 flexible paylInes. This means you can decide on the payline you would like to keep active. You will be playing with guns, garrotes, and knives as you try to get the 18 free spins from the 15 paylines.

The slot also comes with many interesting features such as free spins, bonuses, and scatters. You can get a wide range of bonuses including the re-triggers. And with Sol Casino now available in Canada, gaming fans can win big as they enjoy the same gaming experience.

Resident Evil

This is one of the movie franchises that has caused a lot of hullabaloos. But we cannot forget that it started as a video game that has several iterations that increase in complexity as you continue to play. If you are a fan of the video game or movie, you will also likely love the slot that creates a similar threatening vibe as the game.

This slot game uses character images, weapons, and wilds to challenge you to win on 3 reels. The reel can guide you to Leon’s mission or Jake’s mission if you are guided there by the mission. As a game within another game, your role is to get the necessary resources to increase the firepower of your crew.

Lara Croft

If you love movies and games and are searching for high-intensity action, the Lara Croft movie can be a good choice for you. While there are more symbols and fewer plots in the slot than in the movie, this is one game that you will love the graphics when playing. What’s even better is that the slot that is available in Sol Casino Canada has an RPT ratio of 96.05%. This means it has a high variance and high volatility.

The wild symbol consists of a coin that has a golden scarab beetle. This can be substituted with other wild symbols apart from scatter. The slot has three jackpots that can be triggered at random. However, the more wild you get, the better your chances.

Play video game slots on Sol Casino Canada

While free video games come with enough thrills, nothing beats the excitement of playing for real money. By playing slots on Sol Casino Canada, you will get an opportunity to win big prizes. You will also get a wide range of options. For instance, you can choose from more game variants and you will get an opportunity to unlock different kinds of real money bonuses and other extras such as spins.

The best part is that Sol Casino is now available in Canada. You can start playing real money slots in online casinos in a few simple steps. First, you will need to create an account. You should then make a deposit using your favorite banking method. Remember that Sol Casino is 100% safe and your financial details are well protected from online fraud.

You are now ready to play your favorite video-themed slot. Remember that Solo Casino Canada offers you an amazing welcome bonus. For every deposit you make, you will get a welcome bonus of 150% and 50 free spins up to a maximum of 2000 pounds. Therefore, if you are searching for a reputable and trusted online casino in Canada where you can play a video game theme slot, you should consider Sol Casino.