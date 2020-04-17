Best Netflix Movies to Binge During COVID-19 Lockdown

No matter how bad the COVID-19 lockdown seems like, it does come with a set of perks. We have more time for family and ourselves, which usually takes a backseat due to work. Along with picking up an old hobby, cooking delicious food, you can also add a list of best Netflix movies to binge on. These are some of the handpicked options that are trending in 2020 and you must watch them before going back to your previous schedule.

Best Netflix movies 2020

Choosing a movie to watch at times becomes a struggle with so many options. We have curated a list of the best Netflix movies so that you don’t miss out on the good stuff. Starting from the best Netflix original movies to classics, from romantic ones to science-fictions, you are spoilt for choice. So, here is a list of movies you wouldn’t want to miss watching in 2020:

Marriage Story

Released in 2019, Marriage Story is directed by Noah Baumbach and has a fantastic cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, and Adam Driver. The storytelling and execution are just two reasons why we call this one of the best Netflix movies at present. The movie begins with a scene that will make a viewer predict the story. It is when a couple is seen discussing all the reasons that make them stay in love with each other.

The very next scene will leave you bedazzled because all that you had predicted has gone wrong. It is not a regular love story, but a story of separation. Charlie Barber (played by Adam Driver), and his wife Nicole (played by Scarlett Johansson), who is an actress realize that they are not compatible enough. They are practical about the fact that each one of them wants something different from life. However, it is a difficult phase, and both of them are trying to figure out how to move on in life.

On the one hand, Nicole wants to shift to Los Angeles, where she has bagged a new job. While on the other hand, Charlie prefers staying back in New York. The entire story is about complications of their marriage, and how they break up. There are strong emotions that the actors have successfully portrayed, and the situations will surely play with your mind. It is a perfect blend of a common storyline that is executed most interestingly.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Over a few decades, you must have watched the entries in the Indiana Jones series. However, the first one is still the best by far. The plot is set in the era of the 1930s, where Indiana Jones (played by Harrison Ford), is a professor by profession, and his subject is Archeology. He is also an adventure-seeker, who loves to explore ancient ruins to discover all the treasures. However, he wants to keep is hush-hush, and hides his passion behind the name of scientific expeditions.

Later, the news spreads that the Nazis are looking for the famous Ark of the Covenant. So, Indiana Jones sets out for an expedition along with his ex-girlfriend Marion Ravenwood (played by Karen Allen) to find the Ark before the Nazis. Their destination is Egypt, and you will get to experience the perfect classical pulp-adventure throughout.

The movie is perfect, from the time it released in 1981, to date. It has a perfect combination of a charming hero, and notorious villains, along with a fantastic storyline. Paul Freeman also has a vital role in the movie. What is it? Watch this amazing movie on Netflix to find out.

Rosemary’s Baby

Considered as one of the creepiest horror stories of all time, Roman Polanski hit the nail at the right spot with his debut American movie. Starring Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, and Ruth Gordon, Rosemary’s Baby were released in 1968. It is an adaptation of one of the bestseller books of Ira Levin. The plot is very interesting and creative compared to the era when it was released. The fact that the movie is rated as one of the scariest of all times already makes a mark in your head.

The story revolves around a couple, Rosemary and Guy Woodhouse (played by Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes respectively). Rosemary is a housewife, and Guy is struggling to make a career in acting. All seems well till they shift to an old New York building to stay in their new resident. Surprisingly, everyone else in the entire building is elderly. Eventually, Rosemary started experiencing strange sounds and events occurring around the building.

She was becoming more suspicious when all hell breaks loose when Guy secures a fine Broadway role, and Rosemary is left all alone. One night, she gets a terrible dream in which she finds a scary beast raping her. Later, she becomes pregnant and starts losing her sanity.

While she seems to become mad, it is her fear and assumption that the baby she is carrying is not a normal one. Everything starting from the direction, acting, to cinematography is spot-on and perfect. It is undoubtedly one of the best movies of that era. Presently, it is one of the best Netflix movies that is going to give you the chills for sure.

Zodiac

Released in 2007, Zodiac was presented by ace director David Fincher and starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo. Zodiac is a fantastic thriller that talks about the Zodiac killer. He is till date one of the most dangerous people who had spread immense terror in the entire San Francisco during the 1960s and 1970s. He is also one of the most terrifying criminals who was never caught.

Now, you must be thinking that the film is all about solving some mystery. Well, it is something entirely different because nobody is solving the Zodiac mystery. However, the case forms the base for an investigation of a different mystery. The character of the Zodiac killer is kept as an impetus to analyze the characters of a bunch of three men who are all trying to catch the Zodiac killer.

The protagonist is a cartoonist who works for the San Francisco Chronicle. His name is Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), and he is obsessed with puzzles. He is busy decoding a secret message that the killer has sent to his office. The other two people include Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.), who is a crime reporter, and David Toschi (Mark Ruffalo), who is a homicide detective. With the help of these two, Graysmith is all set to find out any clues that the criminal has left behind. The movie is a bit lengthier at almost two hours in comparison to other movies. But it rests assured that you won’t feel bored for even a minute.

The Irishman

The Irishman is in one word, a masterpiece. So, there are no doubts about the fact that it is surely one of the best Netflix movies that you can watch this year. Directed by Martin Scorsese, it stars the legendary Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci. Scorsese is known for his masterstrokes at films in the Gangster genre. Go ahead and watch Casino, and Goodfellas, if you have not as yet. He comes back again with something similar but with a more minor key this time.

The film shows Frank is a loyal assistant to his mafia boss Russel Buffalino (played by Joe Pesci). On the other hand, after years of being together, Sheeran has grown very close to the leader of the Union, Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). So, he became Hoffa’s confidante as well as a bodyguard. Sheeran falls in an awkward situation when Buffalino states that Hoffa is less worthy and more of a trouble.

The Irishman is, therefore, a serious crime drama that highlights the stories of the outlaw characters over the years. There is no usual glamor and is slower instead of showing serious corruption that leads to the drag-down of Sheeran.

Dolemite is My Name

Now we have Craig Brewer breaking the seriousness with some fantastic humor with his film Dolemite is My Name. It stars veteran star Eddie Murphy as the protagonist along with Keegan-Michael Key, and Wesley Snipes. After a massive break from Hollywood, Eddie Murphy gives his viewers the amazing gift of Rudy Ray Moore. It is Murphy’s character in the movie where he plays the role of a completely washed-up musician.

Rudy Ray Moore then goes through a complete transformation to become Dolemite, who was the blaxploitation character of the 70’s Era. Dolemite is My Name is yet another fantastic movie that is worthy of an Oscar nomination. It had become a trend last year that the best Netflix movies list consisted of works that were all trying to make an entry into the nominations for the Oscars.

Eddie Murphy had always been known for his decent but average comic timings. However, with this movie he has come a long way by proving what he is capable of. It is undoubtedly one of the best characters that Eddie Murphy has played to date. Besides, the direction, creativity, concept, storytelling, and cinematography are all worth mentioning. So, cheer up a little by watching this beautiful comedy on Netflix of course!

God’s Own Country

Blending in the stellar performances by Josh O’ Conner, Ian Hart, and Alec Secareanu along with a directorial masterstroke by Francis Lee, this 2017 movie has won hearts all over the world. The story is set in the background of Yorkshire moors. Johnny (played by Josh O’ Conner) lives here with Diedre, his grandmother (played by Jemma Jones), and Martin, his father (played by Ian Hart).

They have a big farm, and both Dierdre and Martin are not stable enough physically to handle the chores. So, Johnny takes over the responsibilities of the farm and comes back to a lonely evening after work every day.

He gets involved in temporary flings and alcohol to cope up with his frustrating life till one day Gheorghe (played by Alec Secareanu) enters Yorkshire. He is a Romanian immigrant, who is hired by Johnny’s family to help him with his work on the farm. They both grow a fondness for each other gradually, and it is just so beautiful. This intimate film shows the perfect subtlety required for the audience to feel the essence of the story. Besides, how the director captures the beauty of the countryside is praiseworthy.

Klaus

One of the best Netflix original movies, Klaus was the first attempt at animation by the makers. Directed by Sergio Pablos, and Carlos Martinez Lopez, this was a short yet fantastic movie that released in 2019. It also went on to earn an Oscar nomination in the category of the Best Animated Feature film for the year.

Director Pablos took the help of Aniventure, a Spanish animation company to come up with this version of a Santa Claus story. However, what you will see in this movie is completely different from the take on Santa Claus by Saint Nichols, from Myra. In Klaus, you will find that the story shows how a young postman is posted in a very remote town in Scandinavia.

The selfish postman then develops a good friendship with one recluse that leads to the discovery of the toymaker who later became famous. The beautiful storyline and execution undoubtedly make this better than any general Christmas movie. The voiceovers are done by Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, and J.K. Simmons.

Final thoughts

You are now sorted for at least the next few days with the above-mentioned Netflix movie list. Therefore, it’s time to let your hair down and do some serious binge-watching. So, just Netflix and chill!