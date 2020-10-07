Best gaming laptop under 1000 – read it before buying

Gaming notebooks are the hypothetical ideal travel companion for us gamers, with their performance and their design. They make players of all ages dream. Even so, these dreams are often shattered by the unattainable prices of these laptops but don’t despair; we’ve found something interesting even for those who can’t spend 1000. Here is the best gaming laptop under 1000.

In this guide, we will try to explain how to choose a gaming laptop and evaluate its characteristics according to your needs and budget. We know that buying a notebook to play games is serious business and costs time and money. So do not rush to buy it and learn how to choose it by comparing the different models that you can find the best gaming laptop under 1000. So. Let’s get started.

The best gaming laptop under 1000 in 2020

When choosing a gaming PC is difficult, choosing a gaming notebook is even more difficult. The components are more or less the same, but when it comes to laptops, we also need to consider other factors that we usually don’t evaluate when buying desktop counterparts.

Are you sure you need a notebook and not a gaming PC?

Buying a laptop should not and cannot be viewed as an alternative to a desktop computer. The desktop PC is and will remain a cheaper and more robust solution than the notebook.

It makes sense to buy a gaming laptop when we frequently travel to work or study and are therefore in a location that is not our usual gaming station. It makes sense if we spend a lot of time away from home and cannot bring a desktop PC with us.

Or money is not an issue, and at this point, we can also take a gaming laptop to go on vacation in the summer, but that’s another story.

ASUS ROG G531GT – best gaming laptop under 1000

In collaboration with leading laptop manufacturers, Nvidia has developed the Max-Q standard, which aims to improve the efficiency of graphics cards, reduce power consumption and thus extend the battery life of laptops.

Max-Q systems are thinner, lighter, and quieter than your regular gaming laptop, but we have to sacrifice some performance for that. However, the drop in performance is not so severe that you cannot play certain games. Conversely, Max-Q systems can run most games at the highest settings and achieve excellent frame rates. Everything depends, of course on the installed hardware and the chosen game.

RAM

Video games can use a lot of RAM. These days it is not recommended to buy a notebook or PC with less than 8GB of RAM. It is the minimum to have a liquid laptop for both gaming and classic operations like browsing with multiple devices open, tables.

16 GB is ideal for a gaming laptop. Usually in the “economic” models, there are only 8 GB of RAM, in the mid-range 16 or 32 G. If your model has 8 GB, don’t despair. It is always possible to increase the RAM of your laptop by buying it online . It is without it major problems installing on your system.

Storage hard drive or SSD or SSHD

SSDs are the standard in gaming these days and otherwise. It long before the old hard drives entirely set aside. An SSD guarantees much better performance than an HD. For this reason, we strongly recommend purchasing a gaming laptop with an SSD installed to at least run the system and possibly your favourite game.

Sometimes we find solutions with two storage devices on the market. A small SSD of 128 GB or 256 GB on which we run our operating system and the most critical programs. A hard drive of 500 GB or 1 TB on which we store most of the files.

The hard drive or SSD can be exchanged. So that an upgrade to a larger or more powerful model is always possible.

In addition to the now-classic HD and SSD systems, you will find some designs that provide NVMe SSDs.

Screen

In video games, the graphical aspect is fundamental, as we have already seen. The essential component is the graphics card. However, a sound graphics card must be accompanied by a good monitor for both image quality and performance. A lousy monitor can throttle the game’s FPS at a refresh rate that is insufficient for our gaming notebook to perform.

I hope you will be the best gaming laptop under 1000. If you have more asks let us know via email or comment us on the blog.