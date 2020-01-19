Top10 Best GameCube games By Nintendo of all the time!

Want to be cool and ignoring peer pressure, then you should be entered in GameCube. Gamecube has a special place in Nintendo history that released in 2001. Now it has become one of the most innovative and inventive games for one platform that Nintendo console ever produced.

Nintendo is taking risks in the front of its competitors Sony and Microsoft. Gamecube is home of the vast collection of games which bring amazing, classic games.

In GameCube, almost 600-700 total games are available. It is old, like some other systems, but widely popular among nostalgic platforms. Here we selected the list of best GameCube games based on the real reviews from the official gaming magazine and websites.

Metroid Prime

Metroid Prime is a single-player adventure game that released the first time on 17th November 2002 in the United States. Super Metroid, one of the most excellent games of all time. The game is the first 3D port of a formerly 2D game with on side-scrolling platforming action.

Samus stopped Moter’s brain’s attempt to snatch the captive Metroid larva from the scientists on Ceres. Samus called to investigate spae pirate activities for exploring Tallon IV. So basically, adventures of Smash starts when she enters in a mysterious spaceship.

She takes advantage of many powers by using new suits and uncover many hidden secrets. Moreover, many new weapons find out during exploration like Wave Beam and Freeze beam. Players need to use the right weapon for the situation.

Viewtiful Joe

An ordinary boy action-adventure game against the antagonists of Movie world in this side-scrolling. Here you take control over Joe, who puts effort into the big screen by movie heroes. Here the defeat the boss in each area and save his girlfriend who kidnapped into the Hollywood landscape.

The GameCube game has amazing Viewtiful effects, which are special powers. These powers enhance the fighting ability and speed up.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Walker

With excellent graphics and storyline, Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda game is the all-time favorite game. Link Stars go through some life adventures. Here we see the new expressions and personalities.

We see a major link star as he tries to save his sister, Ariel, who has been snatched by a giant bird. Moreover, the ancient mystery takes some twist and to learn the power of the wind to propel the sailboat.

The complete title of the game is The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker that is a masterpiece and brings classic Nintendo’s characters Mario and Donkey Kong, Shigeru Miyamoto. Miyamoto’s actions are full of puzzles. Japanese Magazine gave the 10/10 score to this game.

The best feature of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind waler is that it gives the connectivity with Game Boy Advance. With the help of people, players can discover hidden secrets and new maps that enhance the game experience.

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 is an action-adventure video game that firstly appeared on Gamecube, but after that, it came for some other consoles. The game is all about the following of a police officer named Leon Kennedy, who rescues the president’s daughter from a cult in Spain.

Cult turns into more sinister; therefore, players spend their time watching the bucks shooting zombies. In this game, every feature s so impressively such as frightening monsters, the epic boss battles, over the shoulder shooting mechanics, etc. It is included in the top 10 best GameCube emulator developed by Nintendo.

Super Smash Bros: Melee

There is a lot of fun to play in the original Super Smash Bros that was released in 1999. After two years of release, the game was so popular, and still, it is played. In Melee, there are more than fifteen characters and in which more than three are original, including the unlockable characters. Here players can play according to their preferences.

There are twenty more crafted stages in which a lot of new variety are included than ever before. Two new modes, Adventure mode and All-star mode are introduced that allow the players to push their skills in unexpected limits.

Graphics of the game are the strength of Gamecube with well-designed stages and control schemes. Therefore Super Smash Bros: Melee is considered one of the best GameCube game of all the time.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Sand of Time reinvigorate the GameCube franchise in 2003. It has a fantastic mechanic, and his knife imbued with sand that can turn back the hands of time to performing sequences, take action at enemies and get a better angle to assess the situation.

Here is the feature by which enemies could freeze in time and slow the world around him temporarily. The mechanic works amazingly for this action-adventure game with unique strategies twist. The Sands of Time has become the greatest action-adventure game of all the time.

Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes

A remarkable Nintendo console is back. Yes Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes made the stealth game more playable by introducing mechanics that were seen previously in metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty. Twin Snakes just released on GameCube and now one of the best GameCube emulators in Nintendo history.

The new edition of the game was well received and was developed with metal gear creator Hideo Kojima and Zelda. In this video game. Players have control of snake’s many skills such as snake can sneak behind guards, stow in lockers and also use silenced weapons to take out targets, etc.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Two-dimensional role-playing adventure for the ages, Mario returns to the paper form. It is one of the top GameCube Game in which characters appeared flat like paper.

However, with the 3D depth environment that gives a unique style and looks great.

Despite the brand new locations in the Mushroom Kingdom, the thousand year door revolves around to save princess Peach.

Princess is enjoying the vacation with her loyal servant, Toadsworth and the mysterious creature. When the hero gets the news of her capture, he starts to follow the map’s clues to the star crystals.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

Twilight princess is best and familiar as the Wii game that released in 2006. In this game, a young boy Link raised as a wrangler in a small and rural village and ordered by the mayor to attend the Hyrule Summit.

He captures the Twilight Realm that covers Hyrule and transforms into a wolf. Midna helps him break free, and with her magic, they set off to free the land from the shadows.

In the game, players will ride against troops of foul creatures and use a horseback combat system. There are many players between Link and his quest as players must sharpen their wits when they hunt for weapons and items.

Luigi’s Mansion

Luigi is the side brother of Mario, and he received his game as a launch title on a Gamecube and that time he went to explore a haunted mansion. Luigi is armed with a ghost vanquishing vacuum, a modified game boy and a flashlight and find the Mario with countless surprises and mysteries. The game has its own puzzles and creepy atmosphere that engaged the players to warrant a tremendous 3DS sequel and for better Nintendo Switch.

Conclusion

As you know, every year, Nintendo brings lots of GameCube games. Now the GameCube library has 600-700 games, so here we listed the top 10 GameCube games.

We hope that game lover will definitely find interesting information regarding the best GameCube games. You can share your views with via email or in comments.