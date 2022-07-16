Bajre Da Sitta 2022 Full Punjabi Movie HD Download

Storyline:

Virk is a fiery character in the film who does not want his sister Tania to sing after she gets married. He even warns her that if she sings with someone else, he will beat them up before sending her back to her parents’ home. Talliin clearly understands this and makes sure that he calls Virk Dayal on stage to sing a song himself, or at least give Tania singing lessons.

Movie Info:

Movie Name: Bajre Da Sitta

Bajre Da Sitta Director: Jass Grewal

Jass Grewal Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Language: Punjabi

Punjabi Production: Ammy Virk Production

Movie Cast:

Ammy Virk

Tania

Guggu Gill

Noor Chahal

Seema Kaushal

Sara Gurpal

Official Trailer:

Movie Producers:

Navdeep Narula

Ankil Vijan

Navneet Virk

Kumar Sadhuram Taurani

People Also Search: